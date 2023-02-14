Tuesday February 14th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A girls regional quarterfinal — Newman at St. Ansgar — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake boys at Hampton-Dumont-CAL — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, tipoff 7:30

— Boys tournament basketball started last night with Class 1A and 2A play:

== Class 1A District 4

Newman 79, North Iowa 54

Bishop Garrigan 80, West Bend-Mallard 71

West Fork 58, St. Edmond 45

North Union 83, Northwood-Kensett 46

== Class 1A District 3

North Butler 49, St. Ansgar 35

Dunkerton 95, Riceville 42

West Hancock 71, Central Springs 42

South Hamilton 58, Janesville 40

== Class 2A District 6

Dike-New Hartford 68, Belmond-Klemme 42

== Class 2A District 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 73, Forest City 65

BOONE — Clear Lake and Lake Mills continue to be ranked in the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings:

== Class 3A

1 Bondurant-Farrar

2 Clear Lake

3 MOC-Floyd Valley

4 Cedar Rapids Xavier

5 Marion

6 Newton

7 Waverly-Shell Rock

8 Webster City

9 Mount Pleasant

10 Sioux City Bishop Heelan

== Class 2A (final rankings)

1 Central Lyon

2 Roland-Story

3 Aplington-Parkersburg

4 Sioux Central

5 Western Christian Hull

6 West Burlington

7 AHSTW

8 Lake Mills

9 Alburnett

10 West Lyon

== Class 1A (final rankings)

1 Grand View Christian

2 North Linn

3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

4 West Harrison

5 WACO

6 Dunkerton

7 Remsen St. Marys

8 Baxter

9 Madrid

10 Newell-Fonda

== Class 4A

1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

2 Waukee

3 Waukee Northwest

4 Valley West Des Moines

5 Indianola

6 Norwalk

7 Dubuque Senior

8 Ankeny Centennial

9 Cedar Falls

10 Sioux City East

— Girls tournament basketball continues tonight in Classes 1A and 2A:

== Class 1A Region 1 quarterfinals

Newman at St. Ansgar

GTRA at Bishop Garrigan

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Riceville

West Hancock at Waterloo Christian

== Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinals

Dunkerton at West Fork

Don Bosco at Clarksville

Edgewood-Colesburg at Central Elkader

Maquoketa Valley at Turkey Valley

== Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinals

Central Springs at North Union

Belmond-Klemme at Sioux Central

Ridge View at Alta-Aurelia

Emmetsburg at Sibley-Ocheyedan

AMES — The 22nd-ranked Iowa State women raced out to a 22-9 lead and beat #17 Texas 66-61 in Ames Monday night as the Cyclones snapped a three game losing skid.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones held off a late Texas rally to give Fennelly his 750th career win.

Ashley Joens scored 24 points as the Cyclones bounced back from Saturday’s loss at West Virginia.

Iowa State will travel to Baylor on Saturday

DES MOINES — A seven game winning streak has Drake in the hunt for the Missouri Valley title. The Bulldogs are tied at the top with Bradley at 12-4 with four games remaining. Drake has scored 85 or more points in each of the last four games.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who says the Bulldogs have been shooting well the past couple of weeks.

The Bulldogs visit Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas as he tried to rally the Mavericks from a 26-point deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 124-121 victory. Irving had the highest-scoring fourth quarter of his career. But he made a bad pass after stepping inside the 3-point line on the final possession when Dallas had a chance to tie the game. Irving’s All-Star teammate Luka Doncic finished with 33 points as the pair fell to 0-2 while playing together. First-time All-Star guard Anthony Edwards scored 32 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout to send the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers in a low-scoring game with plenty of scoring opportunities. Bobrovsky stopped two of the three players he faced in the shootout. Filip Gustavsson nearly matched Bobrovsky save for save, making 33 saves for Minnesota. Kirill Kaprizov scored in regulation for the Wild, who have lost four of five since the All-Star break.