Tuesday February 13th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A girls regional quarterfinal — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake boys vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — 7:30

MASON CITY — Boys tournament basketball district quarterfinal round action took place in Classes 1A and 2A last night:

== Class 1A District 3

Newman 80, Riceville 46

Lake Mills 73, West Bend-Mallard 27

Bishop Garrigan 63, West Hancock 56

Northwood-Kensett 55, St. Ansgar 54

== Class 1A District 6

West Fork 69, Rockford 51

== Class 2A District 4

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46. Central Springs 41

Forest City 78, Belmond-Klemme 47

BOONE — Class 3A and 4A boys substate basketball brackets were released on Monday. #1 Clear Lake will face Boone in the Class 3A Substate 2 quarterfinals next Monday night. Mason City will face Iowa Alliance Conference foe Ames in the Class 4A Substate 1 quarterfinals next Monday night.

BOONE — New boys basketball rankings were released on Monday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

== Class 3A

1. Clear Lake

2. Decorah

3. Waverly-Shell Rock

4. ADM

5. Solon

6. Marion

7. Winterset

8. MOC-Floyd Valley

9. Davenport Assumption

10. Pella

== Class 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

2. Iowa City West

3. West Des Moines Valley

4. Sioux City East

5. Cedar Falls

6. Waukee

7. Dubuque Senior

8. Ankeny

9. Pleasant Valley

10. Ankeny Centennial

== Class 1A — FINAL

1. North Linn

2. Madrid

3. Bellevue Marquette

4. Lake Mills

5. Winfield-Mount Union

6. Keota

7. Lynnville-Sully

8. North Union

9. East Mills

10. Kee

== Class 2A — FINAL

1. Western Christian Hull

2. Hudson

3. West Lyon

4. Underwood

5. Pella Christian

6. West Burlington

7. Monticello

8. Treynor

9. Carroll Kuemper

10. Cascade

— Regional quarterfinal games take place tonight for Class 1A and 2A girls basketball teams:

== Class 1A Region 6

St. Ansgar at Newman

North Iowa at #6 Bishop Garrigan

Clarksville at Riceville

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Waterloo Christian

== Class 2A Region 2

Lake Mills at Central Springs

West Fork at #15 Denver

Woodward-Granger at Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center

West Central Valley at #2 Panorama

== Class 2A Region 5

Belmond-Klemme at #14 North Union

Emmetsburg at Pocahontas

Manson-Northwest Webster at Harley-Melvin-Sanborn

Carroll Kuemper at #4 Sioux Central

CINCINNATI — The Iowa State men are in the nation’s top 10 as they get ready for tonight’s game at Cincinnati. Defense and toughness have led the Cyclones to a 7-3 Big 12 record and they begin the week alone in second place. They are up to 10th in the latest AP top 25.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says the Cyclones are a hardworking team that also has great chemistry.

Cincinnati is 4-6 in the Big 12 and like the Cyclones is a program known for defense and physical play.

Otzelberger says the Bearcats have been competitive in their first season in the Big 12.

Tipoff in Cincinnati tonight is scheduled for 6 o’clock Iowa time.

DES MOINES — The Drake men take an 11-3 Missouri Valley record on the road to Evansville tonight. The Bulldogs beat the Aces 97-48 in Des Moines last month but Evansville leader scorer Ben Humrichous missed that game due to injury.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who says Humrichous makes everyone around him better.

In his sixth season as head coach, DeVries has led the Bulldogs to six seasons of 20 or more wins. That happened once at the school in the previous 47 seasons.

Drake is 20-5 overall after Saturday’s win at Bradley.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, Anthony Edwards added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half for a 121-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves (37-16) remained atop the Western Conference with their third win in the last four games. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 18 points apiece and James Harden added 17. George became the Clippers career 3-point leader with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter with his 739th to surpass Eric Piatkowski.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 Monday night for their third straight win. Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy also scored to help Minnesota win for the sixth time in eight games. Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves. Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio and Mark Stone scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots. One night after the Super Bowl became the most-watched program in television history up the road at Allegiant Stadium, a sellout crowd of 18,207 inside T-Mobile Arena saw the defending champion Golden Knights lose just their third home game in 2024. The loss spoiled Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s 1,000th career game. Pietrangelo had two assists.