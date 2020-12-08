Tuesday December 8th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. North Carolina — pre-game 5:30, tipoff 6:30
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake outscored Mason City 21-7 in the final quarter on their way to a 65-54 win in non-conference girls basketball last night that you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Jaden Ainley had 18 points, Emily Theiss had 15 while freshman Xada Johnson added 13 to lead the Lions, as they improve to 4-0 on the season and will travel to Humboldt on Friday. Freshman Reggi Spotts led Mason City with 22 points, including five three-pointers, while Jada Williams added 18. Mason City is 0-2 and will host Ankeny on Friday.
CLEAR LAKE — In the boys game, Clear Lake outscored Mason City 16-0 in the first quarter and held on for a 56-43 win, as you also heard on KRIB. Eric Ritter had 15, Carson Toebe added 13 while Andrew Formanek had 10 as the Lions improve to 2-0 and head to Humboldt Friday. Corey Miner had 23 to lead the Mohawks, who are now 1-1 and host Ankeny on Friday.
DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa Associated Press Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Class 4A
Record Pt
1. Waukee (6) 0-0 75
2. Cedar Falls 0-0 61
3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1) 2-0 50
4. Johnston 0-0 37
5. Davenport, North 0-0 34
6. Ames 0-0 33
7. Pleasant Valley 1-0 21
8. Dubuque, Hempstead 0-0 20
9. Ankeny Centennial 0-0 19
10. Mason City 1-0 17
Others receiving votes: Ankeny (1) 16. Ottumwa (1) 15. Iowa City, West 15. Dubuque, Senior 14. Lewis Central 12. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Southeast Polk 10. Sioux City, West 8. Sioux City, East 7. Waterloo, East 5. Valley, West Des Moines 4. Waterloo, West 3. Indianola 3. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1.
Class 3A
Record Pt
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5) 3-0 76
2. Ballard (1) 2-0 68
3. Carroll (1) 2-0 49
4. Assumption, Davenport (1) 0-0 44
5. Le Mars 2-0 36
(tie) Pella 2-0 36
7. Spencer 3-0 30
8. Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 21
9. Norwalk (1) 1-1 19
(tie) Monticello 1-0 19
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 18. West Delaware, Manchester 17. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16. Clear Creek-Amana 13. Glenwood 8. Storm Lake 6. Center Point-Urbana 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Grinnell 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2. Washington 2. Denison-Schleswig 1. Humboldt 1.
Class 2A
Record Pt
1. Boyden-Hull (6) 2-0 74
2. Western Christian, Hull (2) 2-0 62
3. Camanche 2-0 53
4. Treynor (1) 3-0 50
5. Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 37
6. Dike-New Hartford 2-0 30
7. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3-0 26
8. Denver 2-0 24
9. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 2-0 22
10. Clarinda 2-0 16
(tie) South Hamilton, Jewell 2-0 16
(tie) Panorama, Panora 2-0 16
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 12. Pella Christian 7. West Sioux, Hawarden 7. Woodward-Granger 6. Spirit Lake 5. Van Meter 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Osage 4. West Branch 4. North Fayette, Valley 3. Okoboji, Milford 3. Rock Valley 2. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. West Burlington 2. South Central Calhoun 1. Albia 1.
Class 1A
Record Pt
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 2-0 65
2. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0 63
3. Lake Mills (1) 3-0 51
4. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (3) 1-0 44
5. Springville 2-0 30
6. St. Mary’s, Remsen 1-0 28
(tie) West Fork, Sheffield 1-0 28
(tie) Montezuma 2-1 28
9. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 3-0 24
10. Janesville 2-0 19
Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 16. Keota 12. North Mahaska, New Sharon 12. New London 11. Ogden 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 6. Alburnett 6. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. Lenox 5. Grand View Christian 5. Meskwaki Settlement School 5. Newell-Fonda 3. GMG, Garwin 3. Grundy Center 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Danville 2. Easton Valley 2.
IOWA CITY — The level of competition takes a big jump for the Iowa men’s basketball team tonight when the 3rd-ranked Hawkeyes host 16th-ranked North Carolina as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 3-0.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says the Hawkeyes are aware of the challenge they face.
Iowa senior center Luka Garza says the game will be decided on the glass.
Garza says the Tar Heels are the best rebounding team in the nation.
Garza believes the Hawkeyes are ready for the challenge.
Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 6:30, with the pre-game at 5:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Women’s Player and Freshman of the Week. Clark averaged 26 and-a-half points and nine assists in two wins last week. That included 30 points and 13 assists in a win at Drake. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
Clark has quickly adjusted to the college game.
Clark says she is learning when to be aggressive offensively and when to get her teammates involved.
The Iowa women host Iowa State Wednesday night in a game you’ll hear at 6:30 on KGLO.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable.
“No one has done more to promote wrestling in America than Dan Gable,” Trump said Monday. “He’s an athletic giant who conquered one of the most difficult and ancient sports in the world. He’s the greatest wrestler probably ever. We’ve never had anybody like him.”
Gable, a Waterloo native, was an Olympic gold medalist in 1972 who compiled a personal record of 117 wins and one loss as a collegiate wrestler at Iowa State. He coached at the University of Iowa for more than two decades, leading the Hawkeyes to 15 national team titles. Gable was also the head coach of three U.S. Olympic teams. Trump invited Gable and his family into the Oval Office for Monday’s ceremony.
“He’s made our country very proud and he’s a true GOAT,” Trump said. “You know what GOAT is? GOAT: Greatest of all time, right? He’s the greatest of all time.”
Trump reminisced with Gable about his string of six matches in the 1972 Olympics. Gable didn’t give up a single point and defeated a Russian wrestler to win the gold medal.
“Now, I’m a larger than you a little bit. Do you think I could take you in wrestling, huh? Would I have a big advantage?” Trump asked.
Gable replied: “You would have no chance.”
Trump slapped the lectern and laughed. “I agree.”
Gable, who gave brief remarks, credited what he called “performance and lifestyle” for his success in the sport.
“It wasn’t perfect because nothing’s perfect, but no place on this Earth is perfect and there’s always room for improvement,” Gable said. “The success one has with others…is more important than the success you have as yourself.”
Gable recognized his wife of 46 years and the 22 other members of his family who were in the Oval Office with him.
“They are witnessing this historic moment of someone quite ordinary, mostly, going to the highest level as an athlete and then helping others do the same through the professional level of coaching,” Gable said.
Gable said the proof of his approach is in the results.
“For those that couldn’t be here because of limitations or have passed, especially my mother, Kate, my dad, Mack and my sister Diane who was murdered in our own home as a teenager because she fought for her life and didn’t give in, I know they are here,” Gable said, “and they’re all proud.”
Gable suggested his status as the only wrestler to be awarded the presidential medal of freedom should be an inspiration to current wrestlers and coaches.
“By the way, wrestling isn’t for everyone, but it should be,” Gable said, “and now females are strongly participating across the world.”
The Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Medal of Gonor are the country’s highest civilian honors.
BANCROFT — Former Major League Baseball player and coach Denis Menke, a native of Bancroft, died last week at the age of 80. Menke’s family says he died last Tuesday at his home in Tarpon Springs Florida. Menke was a graduate of St. John’s High School in 1958 and signed with the Milwaukee Braves. He was sent to Houston in 1968 where he was a two-time All-Star, hitting a career-best .304 in 1970. He was traded to Cincinnati prior to the 1972 season in a trade that was widely regarded as one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history, as he was sent to the Reds along with Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan, starting pitcher Jack Bellingham, center fielder Cesar Geronimo and outfielder Ed Armbrister, a trade which turned Cincinnati into the Big Red Machine. Menke was a minor league manager in 1977, leading the Burlington Bees to a league title in his first year. He was hired as a first base coach by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1980 and held various coaching positions with Houston, Philadelphia and Cincinnati prior to retiring after the 2000 season.