Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Tuesday December 7th “The Midday Report”
Dec 7, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday December 7th
KGLO News
·
Tuesday December 7 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Guilty plea by one of two people accused of Mason City shooting incident in August
Former Mason City School Board member announces run for Iowa House seat that covers Mason City
Plymouth man accused of credit card fraud pleads guilty
Development agreement for new HyVee store, second reading of golf cart changes to be considered by Clear Lake City Council tonight
Owner of Mason City gymnastics club pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us