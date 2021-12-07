Tuesday December 7th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. Nashua-Plainfield — girls 6:15, boys follow
MASON CITY — Travaughn Luyobya hit two free throws with two seconds remaining to give #6/3A Clear Lake a 48-47 win over #10/4A Mason City in high school boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Carson Toebe had 21 points while Luyobya added 11 to lead the Lions, who are now 3-0 on the season and will open up North Central Conference play on Friday night at Humboldt that you’ll hear on KRIB. Mason City got 15 each from Carter Thomas and Isaiah Washington, as they drop to 2-1 and will host Ankeny Centennial on Friday night in a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO.
MASON CITY — #8/3A Clear Lake jumped out to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and held off #12/4A Mason City 69-57 last night in high school girls basketball, as you heard as well on KRIB. Sophomore Xada Johnson had 21 points while seniors Emily Theiss and Jaden Ainley had 19 and 16 points to lead the Lions, who are now 2-1 and will travel to Humboldt on Friday. Reggie Spotts had 22 points with Jada Williams and Kelsey McDonough each contributing 10 for Mason City, as they fall to 2-2 on the season and will host Ankeny Centennial on Friday.
DES MOINES — The first set of boys basketball rankings are out from the Associated Press:
Class 4A
Record Pts
1. Johnston (4) 2-0 78
2. Ames (5) 2-0 76
3. Valley, West Des Moines 2-0 49
4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 2-0 47
5. Iowa City, City High 2-0 41
6. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 1-0 30
7. Cedar Falls 1-0 28
8. Sioux City, East 2-0 22
9. Waukee Northwest 1-0 19
10. Waterloo, West 1-0 15
(tie) Mason City 2-0 15
(tie) North Scott, Eldridge 1-0 15
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 14. Iowa City, West 9. Dubuque, Senior 8. Burlington 7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Ankeny 4. Waukee 4. Urbandale 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3. Des Moines, Hoover 1. Dubuque, Hempstead 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Ballard (4) 2-0 74
2. Pella (4) 2-0 67
3. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0 52
4. Carroll 2-0 40
5. Estherville Lincoln Central (1) 2-0 35
6. Denison-Schleswig 3-0 34
(tie) Clear Lake 2-0 34
8. Glenwood 2-0 30
9. Clarke, Osceola 1-0 24
10. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2-0 23
Others receiving votes: Bondurant Farrar 18. Fort Madison 12. Newton 9. Sioux Center 7. Harlan 7. Boone 6. Epworth, Western Dubuque 5. Nevada 5. Marion 4. Grinnell 3. Hampton-Dumont 2. Humboldt 1. West Delaware, Manchester 1. Assumption, Davenport 1. Spencer 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Western Christian, Hull (6) 2-0 60
2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 50
3. Denver (2) 3-0 44
4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (1) 2-0 38
5. Anamosa 1-0 34
6. Des Moines Christian 1-0 28
7. Boyden-Hull 1-1 25
8. Cardinal, Eldon 1-0 22
9. Van Meter 1-0 21
10. Northeast, Goose Lake 3-0 20
Others receiving votes: Pella Christian 19. Camanche 17. Unity Christian, Orange City 17. Mediapolis 17. Central Lyon 16. Union, La Porte City 12. Monticello 10. Treynor 9. Rock Valley 8. Gowrie Southwest Valley 8. Clarion-Goldfield 5. Albia 4. South Central Calhoun 4. West Burlington 2. Spirit Lake 2. Wilton 1. AC/GC 1. Ridge View 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 3-0 77
2. Montezuma (1) 3-0 49
3. Grand View Christian 2-0 45
4. Janesville (2) 3-0 41
5. Easton Valley 2-0 35
6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 3-0 33
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 2-0 29
8. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0 28
9. CAM, Anita 2-0 17
(tie) Keota 3-1 17
(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 2-0 17
Others receiving votes: Moville 13. Lake Mills 12. Newman Catholic, Mason City 11. Tri-Center, Neola 10. New London 9. Belle Plaine 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7. Springville 7. Winfield-Mount Union 5. South Winneshiek, Calmar 5. Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 5. West Harrison, Mondamin 4. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. WACO, Wayland 2. Nashua-Plainfield 2. Danville 2. Dunkerton 1. Mount Ayr 1.
IOWA CITY — A late comeback by Iowa fell short in an 87-83 loss to Illinois. Once again it was the Illini strength that was the difference as they enjoyed a 52-23 rebounding advantage, including 19 offensive boards. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
Iowa press got the Hawkeyes back in the game as they forced 18 Illini turnovers.
Iowa drops to 0-2 in the Big Ten with the losses coming to two of the teams expected to contend for the title.
After returning from an ankle injury Keegan Murray got it going late and finished with 19 points.
Iowa is 7-2 and visits Iowa State Thursday night.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is giving his team several days off after a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. The Hawkeyes are 10-3 and will play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Ferentz says playing the extra game will change how they prepare for the bowl game.
Ferentz felt the last time the Hawks played in the championship game in 2015 they were tired and it showed in a lopsided loss to Stanford in the Rose Bowl.
Kickoff on New Year’s Day is scheduled for noon Iowa time.