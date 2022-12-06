Tuesday December 6th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Duke in Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City — pre-game 7:30, tipoff 8:30

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls & boys wrestling at Algona with Iowa Falls-Alden — Pritchard’s Pre-Meet Show at approximately 7:00 PM

MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s basketball team picked up a 74-45 win over the Luther College JV at home last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. NIACC jumped out to a 29-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised after leading 48-16 at the half. Kameron Jones had 13 points while Kourtney Manning and I’sis Brown each added 10. NIACC is 7-3 overall and will travel to Ellsworth on Wednesday night.

— boys high school basketball last night

Central Springs 55, Belmond-Klemme 35

— girls high school basketball

Central Springs 33, Belmond-Klemme 30

NEW YORK CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes make their first appearance at the Jimmy V Classic tonight with a game against 15th-ranked Duke in Madison Square Garden. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says they were approached about taking part during the offseason.

It begins a tough week that has the Hawkeyes hosting 20th-ranked Iowa State Thursday night.

Seven foot freshman Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils by averaging just over 15 points and nine rebounds per game.

McCaffery does not think the Hawkeyes will have a problem handling the atmosphere in Madison Square Garden.

That will be the second game of the doubleheader. The opener pits 17th-ranked Illinois against #2 Texas.

CEDAR FALLS — Two teams looking to bounce back from a loss meet in the McLeod Center tonight when the UNI women host North Dakota State. The Panthers are coming off an 80-69 loss at South Dakota State while North Dakota State dropped a 66-65 decision at Central Michigan.

That’s UNI coach Tanya Warren who says battling fatigue will be a key.

Warren says after a trip to Cancun and the road game over the weekend they are happy to have a home game.

The Panthers are 4-3 on the season.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted from Iowa State’s receivers coach to offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning, who was fired last week after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.

Campbell also announced the firing of fifth-year offensive line coach Jeff Meyers.

Scheelhaase has coached running backs and receivers since he arrived in Ames in 2018. Some of his top players have been 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, two-time consensus All-America running back Breece Hall, All-America running back David Montgomery and All-Big 12 wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.

He previously coached running backs at Illinois, where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 2010-13.

SHEFFIELD — Mason City and the North Central Trailblazers had four champions at the West Fork Open girls wrestling tournament on Monday. For Mason City, champions were Layla Phillips at 105, Averi Peterson in the 120 BA division, Alexis Hoeft at 135, Kyleigh James in the 140/145 division, while Kate Kotta was second in the 115 B division. North Central champions were Jasmine Schwartz in the 115 B division, Jessika Ausborn in the 125 BB division, Trinity Rousch in the 130 BB division, and Charlene Prazak in the 155 BB division. West Fork had three champions with Preslee Dickman in the 120 BB division, Autumn Stonecypher in the 125 BA division, and Gina Schmit at 170 pounds.