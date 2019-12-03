Tuesday December 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Syracuse — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at West Fork — girls 6:15, boys follow
SEATTLE (AP) — Rashaad Penny scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving, Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a 60-yard TD pass, and the Seattle Seahawks built a big second-half lead before holding off the Minnesota Vikings for a 37-30 win. Seattle moved into a tie with San Francisco atop of the NFC West but holds the tiebreaker for now. It has the inside track to the division title with four games left. Minnesota fell one game behind Green Bay in the NFC North.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa will visit Missouri Valley rival South Dakota State in the round of 16 in the FCS playoffs. The Panthers opened the playoffs with a win over the University of San Diego and just more than two weeks ago lost at South Dakota State 38-7. UNI coach Mark Farley says while the Panthers are anxious for the rematch it will take a much better effort.
Turnovers were a huge factor in the first meeting. The Jackrabbits took advantage of three Panther interceptions and one fumble.
Farley doubts there will be many surprises in this game.
Kickoff in Brookings Saturday is scheduled for 1 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Both of NIACC’s basketball teams stayed steady in the new Division II junior college basketball polls released on Monday. The NIACC men stayed at #2 after a win on Sunday over Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska. Johnson County Kansas is ranked first, followed by the Trojans, Schoolcraft of Michigan, Milwaukee Area Tech, and Niagara County of New York in the top five. Three other Iowa Community College Athletic Conference teams are in the men’s rankings this week with DMACC 12th, Kirkwood 16th and Iowa Lakes 20th. The NIACC women are ranked 3rd after wins over the Grand View JV and Central of Columbus in the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge over the weekend. Kirkwood is on top of the women’s poll this week followed by Johnson County, the Lady Trojans, Kansas City Kansas and Lincoln Land of Illinois. Both NIACC teams open up conference play tomorrow night at Southwestern.
IOWA CITY — A busy week continues for the Iowa basketball team which visits Syracuse tonight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes just returned from Las Vegas where the split a pair of games and they will open the Big Ten race on Friday at Michigan.
Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery. It will be Iowa’s first visit to the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse is 4-3 after losses to Oklahoma State and Penn State at a tournament in New York City but McCaffery says it will take a big effort to beat the Orange on their home floor.
McCaffery says a key will be handling the Syracuse two-three zone.
Iowa is 5-2. You can hear the Iowa-Syracuse game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock, with the tipoff at 6 o’clock.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter had 25 points as Northern Iowa routed Luther 110-51 on Monday night.
AJ Green had 19 points for Northern Iowa (8-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Trae Berhow added 17 points and Antwan Kimmons had 13 points for the Panthers, who set a home-court record for points scored in a game.
It was the first time Northern Iowa had scored over 100 points since the 2012-13 season. The Panthers sprinted to a 17-0 advantage before the Norse got on the board.
Gage Thompson had 11 points for the Norse, a Division III school. Garrian Wade and James Kappus added 10 points apiece.
Northern Iowa plays Colorado on the road next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have agreed with backup infielder Ehire Adrianza and new reliever Matt Wisler on one-year contracts to avoid salary arbitration. They also decided not to tender deals to first baseman C.J. Cron and relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger, on deadline day for major league teams to offer contracts to unsigned players. Cron hit 25 home runs with 78 RBIs in 125 games in 2019, but was hampered by a right thumb injury and had surgery after the season ended.