Tuesday December 1st Local Sports
TONIGHT:
= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman at Osage — girls 6:15, boys follow
= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Nevada — girls 6:15, boys follow
— high school boys basketball last night
Rockford 60, Clarksville 30
Spirit Lake 67, Forest City 52
— high school girls basketball last night
Clarksville 53, Rockford 31
Forest City 47, Spirit Lake 32
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70, Eagle Grove 41
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten co-freshman of the week. Clark made her collegiate debut by scoring 27 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a win over UNI.
Clark says the Hawkeyes need to do a better job of limiting mistakes.
Iowa visits Drake Wednesday night, a game you can hear on KGLO starting at 5:45.
AMES — Associate head coach Jodi Steyer will lead the Iowa State women when they open the Big 12 race on Wednesday night at TCU. Head coach Bill Fennelly remains in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Steyer says Fennelly has been doing a lot of work from home.
The Cyclones are getting set for an early start to the Big 12 race.
The Cyclones are 1-1 after a loss at South Dakota State
CEDAR FALLS — UNI basketball coach Ben Jacobson says the Panthers need to play better defense, limit turnovers and rebound better. The Panthers struggled in all three areas in going 0-3 at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls.
Jacobson says all three areas can get better.
It was a rough start for a team that is favored to win the Missouri Valley title but Jacobson says his players are not discouraged.
UNI’s next scheduled game is December 9th against Richmond. Jacobson says they are working on scheduling a non division one opponent for this week.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says he is not distracted when he hears his name connected to coaching vacancies across the country. The 12th-ranked Cyclones can wrap up sole possession of the Big 12 regular season title with a victory at home on Saturday against West Virginia.
Campbell is not only proud of the record but also the fact the Cyclones have been able to navigate through a pandemic.
Campbell says his team has remained focused on the field and staying healthy away from the field.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30.