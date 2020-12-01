      Weather Alert

Tuesday December 1st KGLO Morning News

Dec 1, 2020 @ 7:29am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday December 1st

 

Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period
Food Bank of Iowa CEO says food insecurity has doubled in pandemic
Burlington, Larchwood casinos fined for self ban violations
Iowa fraternity suspended over hazing concerns