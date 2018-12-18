Tuesday December 18th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City High vs. Waukee — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake at Algona — girls 6:15 boys follow

CLEAR LAKE — After sitting out a game last week due to injury, Megan Meyer returned to action last night, scoring 29 points to lead #2/4A Mason City to a 77-70 win over #2/3A Clear Lake in girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM and AM-1300 KGLO last night. Meyer was 10-20 from the field, including two three-pointers, and sank seven of her eight free throws to lead the Mohawks, who led by 13 just before halftime but saw their lead erased in the third quarter. Mason City then outscored the Lions 17-9 in the fourth quarter. Mason City improves to 6-2 on the season and will host #4/5A Waukee tonight in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 6:15. Clear Lake was led by Sara Faber, who had 33 points, including a 16-19 night from the free throw line. The Lions drop to 6-1 and travel to Algona for a key North Central Conference matchup tonight.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys jumped out to a 35-17 halftime lead and held off Mason City for a 63-58 win in the second game of the doubleheader last night. Drew Enke had 14, Carson Toebe had 13 while Tate Storbeck added 12 for the #5/3A Lions, who are now 7-0 on the season and will travel to Algona for a conference contest tonight. The Mohawks were led by Avery Mellman, who had 21 points, and Jeffrey Skogen, who had 14. Mason City drops to 1-5 and will face #1/4A Waukee tonight at home.

— other boys basketball

Algona Garrigan 67, Forest City 48

Hampton-Dumont 69, Grundy Center 67

— other girls basketball

Algona Garrigan 42, Forest City 36

Grundy Center 72, Hampton-Dumont 54

—- AP Boys Basketball Poll released on Monday December 17th

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Waukee (5) 5-0 100 2 2. North Scott, Eldridge (4) 6-0 97 3 3. Ankeny (2) 6-0 84 4 4. Davenport, Central 7-0 72 5 5. Iowa City, West 4-1 69 1 6. Bettendorf 5-1 54 6 7. Sioux City, East 5-0 46 9 8. Valley, West Des Moines 5-2 20 NR 9. Cedar Falls 5-1 17 NR 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 4-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 9. Dubuque, Senior 5. Des Moines, North 4. Sioux City, West 4. Linn-Mar, Marion 3. Marshalltown 2. Pleasant Valley 2. Lewis Central 2.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Oskaloosa (9) 7-0 108 1 2. Maquoketa (2) 7-0 95 2 3. West Delaware, Manchester 6-0 85 4 4. Wahlert, Dubuque 4-1 60 9 5. Clear Lake 6-0 58 5 6. ADM, Adel 5-1 42 NR 7. Gilbert 6-1 40 6 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2 31 10 9. Marion 5-1 25 3 10. Pella 4-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Xavier, Cedar Rapids 13. Grinnell 7. Norwalk 7. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Glenwood 5. Carroll 4. Humboldt 3. Atlantic 2. Carlisle 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8) 6-0 106 1 2. Treynor (2) 6-0 93 2 3. Western Christian, Hull (1) 3-1 80 3 4. Camanche 6-0 65 6 5. Van Meter 5-0 59 4 6. West Sioux, Hawarden 8-0 54 7 7. Boyden-Hull 5-0 40 NR 8. South Hamilton, Jewell 7-1 37 5 9. West Branch 7-1 27 8 10. Unity Christian, Orange City 6-1 13 10

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 8. Pella Christian 6. Sioux Center 5. Crestwood, Cresco 5. Forest City 2. West Burlington 2. Regina, Iowa City 1. Madrid 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Grand View Christian (9) 5-1 108 1 2. Montezuma (2) 8-0 92 2 3. George-Little Rock 5-1 77 3 4. New London 6-0 66 7 5. Ankeny Christian Academy 5-0 64 5 6. Martensdale-St. Marys 7-0 41 9 7. Stanton 6-0 40 8 8. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 5-1 23 4 9. South O’Brien, Paullina 6-1 19 NR 10. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame, Burlington 10. AGWSR, Ackley 10. Calamus-Wheatland 9. Ar-We-Va, Westside 8. Easton Valley 7. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 6. Dunkerton 4. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Audubon 2. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 2. Highland, Riverside 1.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick Norton scored 15 points, Nick McGlynn added 13, and Drake shot 58 percent to beat SIU-Edwardsville 79-66 on Monday night.

D.J. Wilkins had 12 points, five assists and four steals and Anthony Murphy added 11 points for Drake (7-2), which outrebounded the Cougars 39-28 but turned it over 20 times.

Wilkins’ 3-pointer broke open back-and-forth play and sparked a 13-3 run for a 38-28 Drake lead and the Bulldogs led 40-32 at halftime on Garrett Sturtz’s free throws after holding the Cougars to 36-percent shooting.

McGlynn had two dunks and Drake opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 54-32 lead. The Cougars closed to 62-53 after David McFarland’s 3-pointer and Jaylen McCoy’s layup capped a 9-4 run, but Norton’s layup put the Bulldogs back up by double digits and they led by 16 after he made two free throws with 2:17 left.

McFarland had 21 points with three 3-pointers and McCoy scored 12 for the Cougars (2-6), who shot 39 percent. Brandon Jackson added 11 points and Tyresse Williford 10.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 14 assists in just 21 minutes, Andrew Wiggins scored 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a big boost from their bench in a 132-105 win against the road-weary Sacramento Kings. Derrick Rose added 13 points and a season-high 11 assists while starting for injured point guard Jeff Teague, who had a left ankle inflammation. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Teague didn’t sustain a particular injury, but the inflammation built over time. Teague missed seven games earlier this season with a left knee injury.

IOWA CITY A bowl win can provide a spring board into next season and that’s what the Iowa Hawkeyes are hoping to get when they play 22nd ranked Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

Ferentz says a win would be a great way for the Hawkeye seniors to close their career.

Kickoff on New Year’s Day is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State has not been a one-hit wonder under coach Matt Campbell. After beating Memphis in the Liberty Bowl a year ago the 24th ranked Cyclones are preparing to take on 13th ranked Washington State in the Alamo Bowl. The Cyclones have enjoyed the best back-to-back seasons in school history.

Campbell feels it puts the Cyclones on the path to becoming a consistent program.

The Alamo Bowl is December 28th