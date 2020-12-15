      Weather Alert

Tuesday December 15th “The Midday Report”

Dec 15, 2020 @ 12:39pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday December 15th

 

For the latest

Trending
Inmate dies amid Covid outbreak at Fort Madison penitentiary
Total COVID cases at MercyOne North Iowa down, but those in ICU in area at pandemic high this week
Mason City woman receives deferred judgment after embezzling money from Worth County fast food restaurant
Finkenauer’s farewell focuses on value of public service
MercyOne North Iowa specialist says COVID vaccines are safe