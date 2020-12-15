Tuesday December 15th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Fort Dodge — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — girls 6:15, boys follow
IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the second time in three weeks, University of Iowa men’s basketball All-American Luka Garza has been recognized by the Big Ten Conference Office for his weekly performance. Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu shared Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Garza (6-foot-11, 265 pounds) averaged 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in leading the Hawkeyes to victories over No. 16 North Carolina (93-80), instate rival Iowa State (105-77), and Northern Illinois (106-53). The native of Washington, D.C., made 61 percent (27-of-4) of his field goal attempts, including a blistering 72.7 percent from 3-point range (8-of-11). His 29.2 scoring average through six games is tops among Division I players.
Garza recorded his 23rd career double-double, totaling 16 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks, in Iowa’s 13-point win over the Tar Heels. The 13-point victory matches the largest margin of victory in the series and was Iowa’s fourth straight ACC/Big Ten Challenge home victory, dating back to 2013.
No. 3 Iowa (6-0) will challenge top-ranked Gonzaga (3-0) on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. (CT) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
AMES — Ready or not for Iowa State the Big 12 race opens tonight at home against Kansas State. The Cyclones enter conference play with a record of 1-2. ISU coach Steve Prohm
Prohm says the Cyclones need to make progress on defense after a blowout loss at Iowa.
Like the Cyclones K-State has struggled and is 2-4 on the season.
Junior forward Javan Johnson says the key in conference play for the Cyclones will be defense.
Tipoff tonight at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for 8 o’clock.
DES MOINES — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (5) 0-0 86 1
2. Cedar Falls (2) 1-0 82 2
3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (2) 4-0 68 3
4. Johnston 0-0 50 4
5. Ames 0-0 46 6
6. Davenport, North 0-0 38 5
7. North Scott, Eldridge 2-0 33 NR
8. Ankeny Centennial (1) 1-0 27 9
9. Ankeny 1-0 25 NR
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 1-1 19 8
Others receiving votes: Sioux City, East 15. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13. Southeast Polk 9. Dubuque, Senior 7. Lewis Central 7. Iowa City, West 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Waterloo, West 2. Sioux City, West 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 5-0 95 1
2. Carroll (1) 4-0 76 3
3. Ballard (1) 3-0 75 2
4. Pella (1) 4-0 64 T5
5. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-0 48 8
6. Assumption, Davenport 1-1 41 4
7. Monticello 2-0 37 10
8. Spencer 5-1 28 7
9. Glenwood 2-0 23 NR
10. Epworth, Western Dubuque 3-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Newton 13. Le Mars 9. West Delaware, Manchester 8. Humboldt 6. Mount Vernon 3. Storm Lake 1. Clear Creek-Amana 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9) 4-0 95 1
2. Treynor (1) 4-0 65 4
3. Camanche 4-0 59 3
4. Western Christian, Hull 4-1 58 2
5. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 51 5
6. Denver 4-0 35 8
(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4-0 35 7
8. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 4-0 30 9
9. Van Meter 3-0 26 NR
10. Dike-New Hartford 3-1 18 6
(tie) OA-BCIG 2-0 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 13. Des Moines Christian 13. Panorama, Panora 8. West Burlington 8. Clarinda 6. Pella Christian 5. West Sioux, Hawarden 4. South Hamilton, Jewell 2. West Branch 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (6) 5-0 87 1
2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (4) 3-0 86 4
3. Lake Mills 4-0 64 3
(tie) Martensdale-St. Marys 4-0 64 2
5. Springville 5-0 43 5
6. West Fork, Sheffield 3-0 33 T6
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 3-0 32 T6
8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 5-0 29 9
9. North Mahaska, New Sharon 4-0 21 NR
10. Easton Valley 4-0 20 NR
(tie) Montezuma 4-1 20 T6
Others receiving votes: Keota 17. Danville 11. New London 10. Grand View Christian 5. GMG, Garwin 4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Janesville 1. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.
— high school girls basketball last night
Lake Mills 41, Central Springs 37
St. Ansgar 72, Nashua-Plainfield 38
North Union 58, Northwood-Kensett 16
West Hancock 52, Emmetsburg 49
— high school boys basketball last night
Northwood-Kensett 61, North Union 36
Emmetsburg 49, West Hancock 36
Nashua-Plainfield 62, St. Ansgar 45
Lake Mills 95, Central Springs 46
— high school basketball tonight (all girl-boy doubleheaders starting at 6:15 unless noted)
Mason City at Fort Dodge (KGLO)
Newman at Rockford
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Clear Lake (KRIB)
Osage at North Butler
Central Springs at West Fork
Lake Mills at Eagle Grove
Bishop Garrigan at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
West Hancock at North Iowa
Belmond-Klemme at North Union
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Webster City
Humboldt at Algona
Iowa Falls-Alden at St. Edmond
Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City