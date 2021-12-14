      Weather Alert
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from this afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Tuesday December 14th “The Midday Report”

Dec 14, 2021 @ 12:36pm

Listen to "The Midday Report" from Tuesday, December 14th

 

Forecaster says 9-10" of snow possible today for NW Iowa, 4-9" for north-central Iowa
Mason City man charged with continuous sexual abuse of children pleads guilty
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Mason City
One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
Damaging winds expected Wednesday over some Plains states, including north-central Iowa
