Tuesday August 7th Local Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer struck out 11 and allowed three hits in six innings, and the Cleveland Indians hit four home runs in routing the Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Monday night.

Bauer (11-6) has 206 strikeouts this season, one behind Boston’s Chris Sale for the AL lead. The right-hander has 10 double-figure strikeout games, tying him with Sale for the league lead. Bauer also leads the AL with 159 2/3 innings pitched.

Edwin Encarnacion drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the seventh. Yonder Alonso, Brandon Guyer and Jason Kipnis also homered for Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by 10 games in the AL Central.

Alonso’s home run started Cleveland’s four-run fourth while Guyer added a two-run shot, both coming off Kyle Gibson (5-9). Matt Belisle gave up Kipnis’ leadoff homer in the sixth and Encarnacion’s blast.

The Indians scored two unearned runs in the first because of shortstop Jorge Polanco’s error. Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly that was caught in foul territory by second baseman Logan Forsythe to put Cleveland ahead.

Adam Cimber, Oliver Perez and Dan Otero each pitched an inning to close Cleveland’s AL-leading 12th shutout.

Bauer struck out every batter in the starting lineup and ended his night with a flourish in the sixth. Jorge Polanco doubled with one out and was at third when Miguel Sano drew a two-out walk but Bauer struck out Max Kepler on his 112 pitch.

Bauer hasn’t lost since June 29 and is 4-0 in his last seven starts. He was given a standing ovation when he recorded his 200th strikeout of the season against Bobby Wilson in the third.

Gibson allowed six runs — four earned — in five innings. Belisle gave up four runs in two innings. Catcher Mitch Garver worked the eighth, allowing only Francisco Lindor’s one-out single.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Minnesota placed outfielder Robbie Grossman (strained right hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled outfielder Johnny Field from Triple-A Rochester. Grossman was injured running out a double Sunday. The Twins claimed Field last week after he was designated for assignment by the Indians.

GREEN BAY — Former Iowa standout Bryan Bulaga has been cleared to return to practice with the Green Bay Packers. Bulaga has been out since undergoing surgery after tearing his ACL in a game in early November.

Bulaga says the knee responded well after surgery.

Bulaga says the key for him right now is to work on his technique.

Bulaga says a goal of returning for training camp helped his quick recovery.

Bulaga missed the entire 2013 season after suffering an ACL injury in the preseason.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has acquired goal-scoring forward Christian Ramirez from Minnesota United FC.

LAFC traded $550,000 in cash Monday night in a deal that includes a potential $200,000 more depending on future performances by Ramirez, the leading goal-scorer in Minnesota United’s franchise history.

Ramirez is a native of Garden Grove, California, who has been with Minnesota for five seasons. He stuck with the club during its rise from the NASL to MLS, and he scored the Loons’ first MLS goal last season before finishing the season as its leading goal-scorer.

Ramirez had an early-season slump this year, but was still Minnesota’s second-leading goal-scorer. He got two goals in the Loons’ rout of LAFC last month, and he had three goals in three games before getting benched last weekend.