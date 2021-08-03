Tuesday August 3rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
AUSTIN — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Texas lawmakers the loss of Texas and Oklahoma will be costly for the remaining eight schools in the conference. Bowlsby appeared before the Senate Select Committee on the future of college sports in Texas and says currently member schools receive around 28 million dollars in television revenue annually.
Bowlsby is confident the Big 12 will survive.
He says the loss of Texas and Oklahoma is unique in the era of realignment.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley hopes the Panthers can learn from the frustrations of COVID shortened spring season. UNI finished 3-4 during a season that featured a rash of injuries, protocols and three losses by a total of eight points.
Farley called the spring season a disaster.
UNI opens camp later this week and hopes a consistent practice schedule will help going into the season.
Farley says a number of players were out of position in the spring.
UNI opens the season September 4th at Iowa State.
DETROIT — As he begins his third season with the Detroit Lions former Iowa standout T.J. Hockenson is looking to take his game to another level. The Pro Bowl tight end is coming off a 2020 season in which he recorded 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns.
Hockenson is looking to improve all aspects of his game.
Hockenson says he has developed good rapport with new quarterback Jared Goff. The Lions acquired Goff in a trade that sent veteran signal caller Mathew Stafford to the Rams.