Tuesday August 31st Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
DETROIT (AP) — Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings and Josh Donaldson’s two-run homer helped the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The game was a makeup from a July 16 rainout and was played in front of a minuscule crowd. The Twins have won three of four. Detroit has lost four of five, scoring only nine runs. Ober held the slumping Tigers’ offense to two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Detroit starter Casey Mize gave up three runs on five hits including Donaldson’s homer, his 21st of the season.
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa Sports Broadcasters High School Football Poll — August 30th
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #1 vs #5 Valley
2. Ankeny (1-0), LW #5 vs Ankeny Centennial
3. Dowling Catholic (0-1), LW #2 vs Waukee Northwest
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #8 vs Bettendorf
5. WDM Valley (1-0), LW #6 @ #1 SE Polk
6. Johnston (1-0), LW #10 @ #8 Urbandale
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0), LW (X) @ #9 Dubuque Senior
8. Urbandale (1-0), LW (X) vs #6 Johnston
9. Dubuque Senior (1-0), LW (X) vs #7 Prairie
10.Cedar Falls (0-1), LW #3 vs Waterloo West
Class 4A
1. North Scott (1-0), LW #1 vs Western Dubuque
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #2 @ 3A #1 West Delaware
3. Decorah (1-0), LW #6 vs 2A #5 Waukon
4. Norwalk (1-0), LW #10 @ DSM Lincoln
5. Lewis Central (0-1), LW #2 @ Carlisle
6. Indianola (1-0), LW #9 @ #7 Glenwood
7. Glenwood (1-0), LW #7 vs #6 Indianola
8. Fort Dodge (1-0), LW #8 @ Ames
9. Pella (0-1), LW #5 vs North Polk
10.Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0), LW (X) vs Crestwood
Class 3A
1. West Delaware (1-0), LW #1 vs 4A #2 Xavier
2. Harlan (1-0), LW #2 @ Grinnell
3. Davenport Assumption (1-0), LW #3 vs Dubuque Wahlert (Thur)
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0), LW #4 @ 1A #10 Western Christian
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #5 @ 2A #2 Central Lyon/GLR
6. Solon (1-0), LW #6 @ Mount Vernon
7. Humboldt (1-0), LW #8 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
8. Sioux Center (1-0), LW #9 @ 1A #2 West Sioux
9. Nevada (1-0), LW (X) @ 2A #4 West Marshall
10.Independence (1-0), LW (X) @ Clear Creek-Amana
Class 2A
1. West Lyon (1-0), LW #4 @ 2A #7 Estherville Lincoln Central
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (0-1), LW #1 vs 3A #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3. PCM (Monroe) (1-0), LW #5 @ Newton
4. West Marshall (1-0), LW #6 vs 3A #9 Nevada
5. Waukon (0-1), LW #2 @ 4A #3 Decorah
6. Southeast Valley (1-0), LW #7 @ Emmetsburg
7. Estherville Lincoln Central (1-0), LW #9 vs 2A #1 West Lyon
8. Clear Lake (1-0), LW #8 vs Algona
9. Williamsburg (0-1), LW #3 vs 1A #1 Van Meter
10.Forest City (1-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (1-0), LW #1 @ 2A #9 Williamsburg
2. West Sioux (1-0), LW #2 vs 3A #8 Sioux Center
3. Iowa City Regina (1-0), LW #3 @ West Liberty
4. Underwood (1-0), LW #4 vs Clarinda
5. South Central Calhoun (1-0), LW #6 vs Pocahontas Area
6. Pella Christian (1-0), LW #8 vs Panorama
7. MFL MarMac (1-0), LW #7 vs Clayton Ridge
8. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW (X) vs A #1 Grundy Center
9. Sigourney-Keota (1-0), LW (X) vs Mid-Praire
10. Western Christian (0-1), LW #9 vs 3A #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Class A
1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #1 @ 1A #8 Dike-New Hartford
2. Logan-Magnolia (1-0), LW #4 @ A #5 Woodbury Central
3. West Hancock (1-0), LW #3 @ A #4 Newman
4. Mason City Newman (1-0), LW #7 vs A #3 West Hancock
5. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW (X) vs A #2 Logan-Magnolia
6. Bellevue (1-0), LW #8 vs Starmont
7. North Linn (1-0), LW (X) @ East Buchanan
8. Riverside (Oakland) (1-0), LW (X) @ A #9 St. Albert
9. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), LW #2 vs A #8 Riverside
10.Westwood (1-0), LW (X) vs IKM-Manning
8-Player
1. Montezuma (2-0), LW #2 @ Grand View Christian
2. CAM (Anita) (1-0), LW #3 vs Woodbine
3. Easton Valley (1-0), LW #7 vs Central Elkader
4. Audubon (1-0), LW #4 vs Boyer Valley
5. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #4 @ River Valley
6. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW #6 vs Siouxland Christian
7. Janesville (1-0), LW #8 @ West Central
8. Don Bosco (0-1), LW #1 vs Turkey Valley
9. English Valleys (1-0), LW (X) vs Lone Tree
10.WACO (2-0), LW (X) @ HLV
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley says he was planning to decide on a starting quarterback after practice Monday evening. Des Moines native and two year starter Will McElvain has been competing with Michigan State transfer Theo Day to see who will be the starter in Saturday’s opener at 7th-ranked Iowa State. Day was one of two transfers to come in and compete for the job.
Farley says there are no plans to rotate quarterbacks.
Farley says the Cyclones have a combination of talent and experience.
Farley says after not having a fall season in 2020 the Panthers are excited.
Farley says he appreciates the opportunity Campbell and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz have given the Panthers to play the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been dealt their first injury setback of the season with knee surgery scheduled for tight end Irv Smith Jr. The procedure on Smith’s meniscus will likely sideline him for at least a few games. The timetable for his return won’t be known until after the surgery this week by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson. Smith was poised for a breakout year in a tight end-friendly scheme following the departure of veteran Kyle Rudolph. Tyler Conklin will be the leading man at the position for now. Coach Mike Zimmer says the depth beyond Conklin is “not good.”