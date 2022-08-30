Tuesday August 30th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela’s three-run double in the fifth inning pushed the Minnesota Twins ahead and four relievers made the lead stand in a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Urshela punched a 3-2 pitch from John Schreiber into the right-field corner, scoring all three runners who had walked in the fifth. Caleb Thielbar earned the win in relief of starter Dylan Bundy. Jorge López finished for his 23rd save, fourth with Minnesota. The Twins won their fourth in a row and they pulled within 1 1/2 games of idle Cleveland in the AL Central.

ROCKFORD — The Iowa Star Conference has accepted the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school district into the conference beginning next school year. The district’s school board earlier this month approved applying for membership to the Iowa Star Conference and leaving the Top of Iowa Conference. Heading into this school year, Rockford Senior High School had the smallest enrollment in the Top of Iowa Conference. By heading to the Iowa Star, it would move Rockford’s enrollment to the middle of the soon-to-be 16-school league. The school district announced on social media that they had been notified on Monday that the Iowa Star Conference Superintendents had approved the district’s application for membership.

— high school volleyball from Monday night

North Butler 3-1 Newman (25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 25-15)

— Radio Iowa sports broadcasters high school football poll

Class A

1. West Hancock (1-0), LW #2 vs Mason City Newman

2. East Buchanan (1-0), LW #5 @ North Linn

3. Lynnville-Sully (1-0), LW #4 @ North Mahaska

4. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW #7 @ Logan-Magnolia

5. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #8 vs 1A #3 Dike-New Hartford

6. HMS (Hartley) (0-1), LW #3 @ #9 LeMars Gehlen

7. Mount Ayr (1-0), LW #9 @ Central Decatur

8. Alburnett (1-0), LW (X) @ Pekin

9. LeMars Gehlen (1-0), LW (X) vs #6 HMS (Hartley)

10.Saint Ansgar (0-1), LW #10 vs West Fork

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (1-0), LW #1 vs 2A #1 Williamsburg

2. West Sioux (1-0), LW #2 @ Sioux Center

3. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW #3 @ A #5 Grundy Center

4. Dyersville Beckman (1-0), LW #4 @ Anamosa

5. Underwood (1-1), LW #5 vs Clarinda

6. Pella Christian (1-0), LW #6 @ Panorama

7. Western Christian (1-0), LW (X) @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

8. West Branch (1-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo Columbus

9. Denver (1-0), LW #9 vs Union

10.Iowa City Regina (0-1), LW #6 vs West Liberty

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (1-0), LW #3 @ 1A #1 Van Meter

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0), LW #4 @ Sergeant Bluff-Luton

3. Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (1-0), LW #5 @ Storm Lake

4. West Marshall (1-0), LW #6 vs 3A #4 Nevada

5. Waukon (0-1), LW #2 vs Decorah

6. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0), LW (X) vs 3A #5 Assumption

7. Osage (1-0), LW #8 @ Aplington-Parkersburg

8. North Fayette Valley (1-0), LW #10 @ Sumner-Fredricksburg

9. Spirit Lake (1-0), LW (X) vs Forest City

10.New Hampton (1-0), LW #9 @ Charles City

Class 3A

1. Harlan (0-1), LW #1 vs Grinnell

2. Solon (1-0), LW #2 vs #6 Mount Vernon

3. Humboldt (1-0), LW #4 @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

4. Nevada (1-0), LW #6 @ 2A #4 West Marshall

5. Davenport Assumption (1-0), LW #5 @ 2A #6 Wahlert

6. Mount Vernon (1-0), LW #9 @ #2 Solon

7. Benton (1-0), LW (X) vs Center Point-Urbana

8. Central DeWitt (1-0), LW (X) @ Camanche

9. North Polk (1-0), LW (X) vs Pella

10.Fairfield (1-0), LW (X) @ Ottumwa

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (2-0), LW #1 @ #10 Carlisle

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #2 vs West Delaware

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0), LW #3 @ Crestwood

4. Indianola (1-0), LW #6 vs Glenwood

5. North Scott (1-0), LW #5 vs Western Dubuque

6. Iowa City Liberty (1-0), LW (X) vs 5A #10 Linn-Mar

7. Bondurant-Farrar (1-0), LW #7 vs Dallas Center-Grimes

8. Norwalk (1-0), LW #9 vs DSM Lincoln

9. Webster City (0-1), LW #4 vs Boone

10.Carlisle (1-0), LW #10 vs #1 Lewis Central

Class 5A

1. Ankeny (1-0), LW #1 vs Centennial

2. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #4 @ #5 WDM Valley

3. Pleasant Valley (1-0), LW #5 @ Hempstead

4. Dowling West Des Moines (0-1), LW #2 @ Waukee Northwest

5. West Des Moines Valley (1-0) LW #6 vs #2 S.E, Polk

6. Cedar Falls (1-0), LW #7 @ Waterloo West

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #8 @ Bettendorf

8. Urbandale (1-0), LW #9 @ Johnston

9. Sioux City East (2-0), LW (X) @ Sioux City North

10.Linn-Mar (1-0), LW (X) @ 4A #6 Iowa City Liberty

8-Player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #1 vs River Valley

2. WACO (2-0), LW #3 vs HLV

3. Don Bosco (1-0), LW #4 @ #7 Turkey Valley

4. Easton Valley (0-1), LW #2 @ South Beloit

5. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW #5 vs Siouxland Christian

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW #6 vs Colo-Nesco

7. Turkey Valley (1-0), LW #7 vs #3 Don Bosco

8. Lenox (1-0), LW #8 @ East Mills

9. Winfield-Mount Union (2-0), LW (X) @ Iowa Valley

10.Baxter (1-0), LW #9 @ Melcher-Dallas

CEDAR FALLS — The focus at UNI has been defense as the Panthers get ready for Saturday’s opener at Air Force. The Falcons’ flexbone attack led the nation in rushing last season at more than 327 yards per game. UNI coach Mark Farley.

Farley says defending the option is about being assignment sound.

Farley says the Air Force offense does a good job of adjusting.

Farley calls it an honor to play one of the service academies.

Farley says it is a good test in the opener.

Kickoff in Colorado on Saturday is scheduled for noon Iowa time.

DES MOINES — Drake faces a daunting task Saturday when the Bulldogs visit FCS top ranked North Dakota State. The Bison are the defending national champions and have won nine of the last 11 FCS titles.

That’s Drake coach Todd Stepsis who feels it is a good test for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 2-9 record last season.

Stepsis says this is the type of challenge they would face in the FCS playoffs.

Kickoff in Fargo on Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 2:30