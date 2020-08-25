Tuesday August 25th Local Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz connected for a solo shot to lead the injury-riddled Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series between the AL Central’s top teams. Sanó homered in the sixth inning off Aaron Civale (3-3) as the Twins hit the halfway point of this 60-game season in first _ just where they ended 2019. Minnesota stopped Cleveland’s three-year reign atop the division last year. The Twins, who have several regulars and two starting pitchers on the injured list, lead the Indians by 2 1/2 games.
IOWA CITY — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says there was a vote by the Big Ten presidents and chancellors on August 11 to cancel the fall football season. The league made the move less than a week after releasing a revised schedule.
Barta says ADs were not part of the meeting to cancel.
Barta admits it will be difficult to watch if the remaining FBS conferences are able to play a full season.
With a projected 100 million dollar loss, Iowa cut four sports last week: men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving as well as men’s tennis.
Barta says the cuts will save the department about five million dollars per year. They are also working on a plan to cover an expected deficit of between 60 and 75 million dollars.
BELMOND — Following a summer without baseball and softball, the Belmond-Klemme football team will have to wait a little longer to open the season. The school district has suspended the season after some players tested positive for COVID-19. Broncos coach Darwin Christensen says the team has been working hard to get in shape after missing so much time.
The Broncos will miss at least the first week of the season. They were set to play West Fork in their season opener Friday night.
Belmond-Klemme is now scheduled to play Lake Mills in a week two game that has been moved from Friday night September 4th to Saturday afternoon September 5th.
DES MOINES — Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/24/20
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley vs DSM Roosevelt
2. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic @ Indianola
3. Ankeny vs #8 Ankeny Centennial
4. Cedar Falls vs Dubuque Senior
5. Southeast Polk @ #9 Waukee
6. Bettendorf @ Washington
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy @ C.R. Prairie
8. Ankeny Centennial @ #3 Ankeny
9. Waukee vs #5 S.E. Polk
10.Urbandale vs Johnston
Class 3A
1. Pella @ #2 Dallas Center Grimes
2. Dallas Center-Grimes vs #1 Pella
3. Harlan vs #5 Grinnell
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier vs #9 Western Dubuque
5. Grinnell @ #3 Harlan
6. Lewis Central vs A-#10 St. Albert
7. West Delaware (1-0), vs Dubuque Wahlert
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City West
9. Western Dubuque @ #4 Xavier
10.North Scott vs Muscatine
Class 2A
1. Waukon @ Decorah
2. PCM (Monroe) vs Newton
3. Williamsburg @ #4 Solon
4. Solon vs #3 Williamsburg
5. Clear Lake vs Aplington-Parkersburg
6. West Lyon @ Storm Lake
7. Algona vs Humboldt
8. Spirit Lake vs 1A #7 West Sioux
9. West Marshall @ Gilbert
10.Unity Christian @ LeMars Gehlen
Class 1A
1. OABCIG @ Ridge View
2. South Central Calhoun vs Carroll Kuemper
3. Dike-New Hartford @ Oskaloosa
4. West Branch vs Tipton
5. Van Meter @ Winterset
6. Panorama vs A-#1 Grundy Center
7. West Sioux @ 2A-#8 Spirit Lake
8. Western Christian vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
9. Underwood vs Atlantic
10.Osage vs A-#3 Saint Ansgar
Class A
1. Grundy Center @ 1A-#6 Panorama
2. Iowa City Regina vs Dyersville Beckman
3. Saint Ansgar @ 1A-#10 Osage
4. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
5. Edgewood-Colesburg @ Clayton Ridge
6. Wapsie Valley @ Denver
7. Woodbury Central @ Latwon-Bronson
8. Belle Plaine @ Lisbon
9. South Winneshiek vs North Fayette Valley
10.Council Bluffs St. Albert @ 3A-#6 Lewis Central
8-player
1. Don Bosco @ West Central (Maynard)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s vs River Valley
3. Audubon vs Exira/EHK
4. Montezuma @ Twin Cedars
5. Fremont-Mills @ Bedford
6. Harris-Lake Park @ Newell-Fonda
7. Turkey Valley vs Riceville
8. CAM (Anita) @ Griswold
9. HLV (Victor) vs WACO
10.Springville vs Central City
2020 First Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Monday, August 24, 2020
Note: Next rankings will be posted Thursday, September 3
Class 1A
No School 2019 Record
1 Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic 29-11
2 Wapsie Valley 25-16
3 Council Bluffs St. Albert 24-10
4 New London 29-9
5 Janesville 33-12
6 Springville 20-17
7 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 25-8
8 Belle Plaine 27-13
9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 23-10
10 Edgewood-Colesburg 26-10
11 Grand View Christian 23-21
12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27-9
13 Newell-Fonda 26-11
14 Clinton Prince of Peace 22-17
15 Sidney 38-6
Class 2A
No School 2019 Record
1 Western Christian of Hull 41-5
2 Dyersville Beckman Catholic 42-9
3 Dike-New Hartford 29-15
4 Wilton 35-4
5 Boyden-Hull 25-10
6 Hudson 31-8
7 Underwood 30-6
8 East Sac County 28-7
9 Grundy Center 32-9
10 Jesup 22-14
11 Denver 27-15
12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 17-19
13 West Branch 21-16
14 Lake Mills 30-10
15 Nodaway Valley 20-7
Class 3A
No School 2019 Record
1 Mount Vernon 36-10
2 Osage 37-7
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30-7
4 Unity Christian Orange City 24-11
5 Union LaPorte City 31-12
6 Davenport Assumption 32-6
7 Nevada 33-10
8 West Liberty 31-8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 26-9
10 Carroll Kuemper Catholic 37-5
11 Roland-Story 29-11
12 Sioux Center 25-10
13 Independence 29-12
14 Des Moines Christian 24-7
15 Red Oak 34-7
Class 4A
No School 2019 Record
1 Western Dubuque 24-14
2 Xavier Cedar Rapids 28-7
3 Marion 31-11
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37-3
5 West Delaware 40-6
6 Glenwood 30-13
7 Clear Creek-Amana 23-15
8 Gilbert 32-13
9 North Scott 28-6
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 46-7
11 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 24-12
12 Pella 18-19
13 Winterset 17-12
14 Carroll 23-14
15 Bondurant-Farrar 18-18
Class 5A
No School 2019 Record
1 West Des Moines Valley 42-5
2 Iowa City Liberty 34-3
3 Ankeny 37-6
4 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 32-12
5 Cedar Falls 44-1
6 Pleasant Valley 30-6
7 Waukee 35-12
8 Ankeny Centennial 18-15
9 Dubuque Hempstead 20-14
10 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 38-4
11 Urbandale 20-17
12 Ottumwa 23-18
13 Bettendorf 22-14
14 Cedar Rapids Prairie 17-22
15 Indianola 27-18