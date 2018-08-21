Tuesday August 21st Local Sports

— Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8-20-18

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic @ #9 Waukee

2. Bettendorf vs #10 Pleasant Valley

3. Johnston @ Urbandale

4. Cedar Falls @ Ames

5. WDM Valley vs S.E. Polk

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie @ C.R. Washington

7. Ankeny Centennial @ Ankeny

8. Iowa City West vs 3A-#3 North Scott

9. Waukee vs #1 Dowling Catholic

10.Pleasant Valley @ #2 Bettendorf

Class 3A

1. Lewis Central vs #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier @ 1A-#1 Iowa City Regina

3. North Scott @ 4A-#8 Iowa City West

4. West Delaware vs Dubuque Wahlert

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ #1 Lewis Central

6. Solon vs 2A-#6 Mount Vernon

7. Pella @ #10 Dallas Center-Grimes

8. Harlan vs Denison-Schleswig

9. Webster City @ Gilbert

10.Dallas Center-Grimes vs #7 Pella

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg vs West Marshall

2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs 1A-#5 West Sioux

3. Union (LaPorte City) vs Dyersville Beckman

4. Clear Lake @ Osage

5. PCM (Monroe) @ Newton

6. Mount Vernon @ 1A-#6 Solon

7. Waukon @ Decorah

8. Spirit Lake @ Spencer

9. New Hampton vs 1A-#2 Aplington-Parkersburg

10.Carroll Kuemper @ A-#7 St. Albert

Class 1A

1. Iowa City Regina vs 3A-#2 Xavier

2. Aplington-Parkersburg @ 2A-#9 New Hampton

3. Pella Christian vs Oskaloosa

4. Cascade vs Monticello

5. West Sioux @ 2A #2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

6. Wilton @ Durant

7. Dike-New Hartford @ Denver

8. West Branch vs West Liberty

9. Van Meter @ Earlham

10.Western Christian @ MOC-Floyd Valley

Class A

1. Hudson @ Jesup

2. Algona Garrigan @ Emmetsburg

3. Saint Ansgar @ West Fork

4. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

5. IKM/Manning @ ACGC

6. Lynnville-Sully @ Pleasantville

7. Council Bluffs St. Albert vs 2A-#10 Carroll Kuemper

8. Westwood (Sloan) @ Akron-Westfield

9. AHSTW (Avoca) @ Underwood

10.Wapsie Valley @ Clayton Ridge

Eight-man

1. Don Bosco vs #6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

2. Fremont-Mills @ Exira-EHK

3. HLV (Victor) (1-0) @ New London

4. Newell-Fonda @Collins-Maxwell

5. Midland (Wyoming) (1-0) vs Meskwaki Settlement

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ #1 Don Bosco

7. Turkey Valley vs AGWSR

8. Remsen St. Mary’s @ #9 Audubon

9. Audubon vs #8 Remsen St. Mary’s

10.WACO (Wayland) (1-0) @ Iowa Valley

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released kicker Kai Forbath, completing their plan to turn over the job to rookie Daniel Carlson.

Forbath was let go on Monday after one of his two field goal attempts in Minnesota’s exhibition game on Saturday missed by hitting the right upright. Since the Vikings drafted Carlson in the fifth round out of Auburn, Forbath’s time with the team was bound to be limited.

In 25 games with the Vikings, including the playoffs, Forbath made 50 of 57 field goals and 48 of 56 extra points. He replaced Blair Walsh midway through the 2016 season. The 30-year-old Forbath has kicked for three NFL teams.

Carlson ended his college career as the SEC’s all-time scoring leader.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Davidson homered, Lucas Giolito struck out six in six innings and the Chicago White Sox spoiled Stephen Gonsalves’ major league debut by holding off the Minnesota Twins for an 8-5 victory on Monday night.

Playing without manager Rick Renteria, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games in the makeup of snowed-out April contest. Davidson drove in three runs, and Jose Abreu had two hits and two RBIs.

Renteria experienced lightheadedness before the game and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Bench coach Joe McEwing served as the manager, and the team said tests on Renteria didn’t show any problems.

Giolito (9-9) allowed three runs and five hits in his second straight win. The right-hander has a 3.24 ERA over his last five road starts.

Jake Cave and Max Kepler homered for the second straight day for Minnesota, which had won five of six.

Gonsalves (0-1) surrendered four runs in just 1 1/3 innings. Considered one of the team’s top prospects, Gonsalves gave up six hits, walked two and hit a batter.

The 24-year-old Gonsalves is the fourth Twins starter to make his debut this season. The 6-foot-5 left-hander was the team’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2016, but he has been hampered by command issues. He had 65 walks in 120 2/3 minor league innings this season.

Giolito has had his own issues with control. He entered with a 6.15 ERA and an AL-high 72 walks. He walked two against the Twins.

Davidson’s two-run shot in the seventh extended Chicago’s homer streak to 12 games. It’s the team’s longest streak since hitting at least one in 15 straight games in 2012.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will stay in a Minnesota hospital overnight after complaining of lightheadedness.

The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center as a precaution. A team official says Renteria went through tests, but didn’t have any further information.

Bench coach Joe McEwing managed the club for Monday night’s 8-5 victory over the Twins. The teams begin a two-game set in Chicago on Tuesday night.

McEwing says Renteria is “an amazing leader and amazing person.” He says the team’s “thoughts and prayers were with him the whole evening,”

Renteria is in his third season as the White Sox manager.

— high school volleyball last night

AGWSR 25-25-22-25, North Butler 17-23-25-20

@ Story City

Central Springs 25-25, Grand View Christian 23-19

South Hamilton 25-25, Central Springs 16-17

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — Race drivers and others have been answering the call from an 11-year-old Iowa boy who wants racing stickers to cover his casket after he dies from leukemia.

Caleb Hammond’s uncle, Chris Playle, told The Des Moines Register that his family brought him home to Oskaloosa, about 55 miles southeast of Des Moines, after determining the painful treatments he’d been undergoing at a Des Moines hospital weren’t working and other options offered little hope. Playle says Caleb’s been home for about three weeks doing things an 11-year-old normally does, but that he tires easily.

Caleb has loved auto racing since the age of 2, when he started visiting his uncle at his home near the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. The two would watch as drivers parked their cars on the street before the track opened and then would head to the stands to see the colorful cars race around the speedway.

“He’s my racing buddy. It was kind of our deal,” Playle said. “I probably had just as much fun as he did.”

His passion for racing is what prompted the request for stickers. Playle said the stickers have been pouring in after social media appeals, helping to keep everyone’s spirits up.

Playle said the family is “just trying to do as much as we can with him while he’s here.”

Caleb’s got to experience racing first-hand on Saturday when he suited up in driving gear and sped around a dirt track in a stock car designed for children. A 12-year-old racer sat beside Caleb to help him learn to work the stick-shift and navigate the track.

Caleb’s father, John Hammond, told The Oskaloosa Herald that the entire family had been looking forward to the racing.

“A goal of his was to be able to drive a race car when he got older,” Hammond said. “It’s like a dream come true.”