Tuesday August 17th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco doubled with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Max Kepler and give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians. It was the second straight walk-off win for the Twins, who’ve won eight of 11. Polanco had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to beat Tampa Bay Sunday. Minnesota last had back-to-back walk-off wins Sept. 13-14, 2017. Polanco lined a double down the right-field line off Nick Wittgren (2-6). Caleb Thielbar (5-0), Minnesota’s fourth reliever, pitched a 1-2-3 final inning.
NEW YORK CITY — Iowa State is ranked 7th while Iowa is ranked 18th in the Associated Press pre-season Division I college football poll. Alabama tops the rankings, while Big 12 member Oklahoma is ranked second. Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. Iowa State’s #7 ranking is two spots higher than the #9 finish at the end of last season. Other Big Ten and Big 12 teams ranked in the pre-season poll include Wisconsin at #12, Indiana at #17, Penn State at #19, and Texas at #21.
AMES — Once considered a weakness at Iowa State, the offensive line is now a strength. Senior center Colin Newell leads a unit that was considered one of the best in the country a year ago in leading ISU to a 9-3 record.
Newell says not only is there talent but depth as well.
Newell says depth is a big part of their success.
Senior tackle Sean Foster says the offensive line takes pride in how much progress has been made.
Foster talks about the depth up front.
Iowa State opens September 4th at home against UNI.
DETROIT — Reports indicate that former University of Iowa center Luka Garza has signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons. The Athletic reported that Garza inked the contract on Monday. That type of contract means that Garza could appear for both the Pistons and their developmental G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Typically a player spends most of their season on the developmental roster. Garza was drafted with the 52nd overall choice in the NBA Draft earlier this summer. Garza last night had 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Pistons over Orlando 79-78 in the NBA Summer League. Garza had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract. Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild. He led the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. Fiala has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline. He has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.