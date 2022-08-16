Tuesday August 16th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

NEW ORLEANS — Clear Lake native and Newman alum Trevor Penning played his first NFL pre-season game over the weekend as the New Orleans Saints fell to Houston 17-13. A first-round draft choice by the Saints out of Northern Iowa, the offensive tackle told reporters after the game that his first challenge in a Saints uniform went about as he expected.

Penning says despite being a little bit exhausted in his first full game since the end of UNI’s season, he was happy with his performance.

Penning says he wants to work on the pass protection part of his game more during the pre-season.

Next up for the Saints is a trip to Green Bay on Friday.

ROCKFORD — The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School Board Monday night made two decisions about the future of its athletics program. The board approved the school moving from the Top of Iowa Conference to the Iowa Star Conference starting with the 2024-25 school year. Heading into this school year, Rockford Senior High School had the smallest enrollment in the Top of Iowa Conference. By heading to the Iowa Star, it would move Rockford’s enrollment to the middle of the soon-to-be 16-school league. The school board Monday night also approved taking a one-year pause from playing football at the varsity level. In a statement posted on social media on Monday night, the school district stated the decision was made due to the low number of upperclassmen participating in the sport, and due to that, the school would only play a junior varsity schedule this fall. The statement continued that the decision was made based on what was best for the current football athletes as well as the future of the football program, with the goal to return to varsity play in the 2023 season. The move comes four years after the program made the 8-Man championship game in 2018, falling to New London in the title contest. That followed with a seven-win season in 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI to give Minnesota’s lagging lineup a lift, and the Twins started a vital homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Kepler snapped an 0-for-29 skid with his one-out single in the second inning against Royals starter Kris Bubic. The Twins were 0 for 18 with runners in scoring position over their previous two games. Joe Ryan pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win as the Twins moved within two games of AL Central leader Cleveland. The Guardians split a doubleheader with Detroit.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA — Former Iowa Hawkeye standout Grant Judkins is trying to climb the ladder in professional baseball. Judkins has a 3-4 record on the mound for the Stockton Ports, the Class A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The former Pella standout signed as a free agent with the A’s after going undrafted.

Judkins says he learned quickly that in professional baseball it is about changing speeds and hitting spots.

Judkins is fulfilling a dream he had since he was young.

Judkins’ next start is scheduled for Tuesday night against Lake Elsinore and he hopes to finish the season strong.