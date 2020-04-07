Tuesday April 7th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
DES MOINES — The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have jointly released tentative spring sports starting dates if schools would be allowed to resume classes on May 1st. In all spring sports, practices would be allowed to start on May 1st with first competition dates scheduled for May 4th, except in soccer, where first competition dates would start on May 8th. Track & field would have state qualifying meets on May 28th with the state meet being June 4th through the 6th. Girls golf would aim to have their state tournament June 8th and 9th, with boys golf June 11th and 12th. Girls tennis state dates would be June 1st and 2nd and the 13th for team competitions and June 10th and 11th for individual state tournaments. Boys state tennis would be June 9th for teams and June 5th and 6th for individuals. State girls and boys soccer would be played the week of June 15th.
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says there is no way to plan for an eventual return to campus and the field for workouts. The Hawkeyes were one of the teams who had not even started spring practice when spring seasons were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ferentz says planning for the immediate future is just a waste of time right now.
Ferentz says he has thought about the possibility of not having a football season.
Iowa is scheduled to host Northern Iowa in the season opener on September 5th.
QUAD CITIES — The PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic will remain July 9th through the 12th near the Quad Cities. Clair Peterson is tournament director of the John Deere Classic.
With the British Open the following week cancelled Peterson expects a lot more of the tour regulars to play in the tournament.
Peterson says all the tournaments are in a wait and see mode and several in May and June could be forced to move again.
The PGA Tour on Monday released a revised schedule that includes the Masters moving to November.