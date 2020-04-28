Tuesday April 28th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classic — August 5th 2019 — Twins vs. Atlanta — Miguel Sano walks off against Josh Donaldson and the Braves — 7:00
MASON CITY — The NIACC cross country and soccer teams will start competing at the Division II level of the National Junior College Athletic Association starting in the 2020 season. NJCAA cross country and soccer have reached a level of participation to expand to divisional commitments to include a Division II level. Previously, both sports on the men’s and women’s side had been offered at the Division I and Division III levels. The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference will split into two divisions for the sports. Nine schools had cross country in 2019, with Indian Hills, Iowa Central, Iowa Western, Scott and Southwestern remaining Division I; with the remaining schools, NIACC, DMACC, Hawkeye Community College and Southeastern moving to Division II. For soccer, the conference in Division I will have Indian Hills, Iowa Central, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Western and Marshalltown; while for Division II it will be NIACC, Hawkeye, Northeast Community College, Scott and Southeastern. Dakota County Technical College will also join the scheduling agreement, representing the only Division II school from Region XIII. Member colleges associated with Division I may grant full athletic scholarships (tuition, books, fees, room and board), up to $250 in course required supplies and transportation costs one time per academic year to and from the college by direct route. Division II members may grant athletic scholarships, but scholarships are limited to tuition, books, fees and up to $250 in course required supplies. The Division III level does not permit member colleges to offer any athletic scholarships.
IOWA CITY — Tristan Wirfs is anxious to get to Tampa Bay and begin workouts. The former Iowa star was taken by the Buccaneers with the 13th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. For now Wirfs will be limited to working out in the Iowa City area.
Wirfs has no idea when he will be able to head to Tampa.
Wirfs will join former Iowa teammate Anthony Nelson with the Bucs.
Iowa has had eight offensive linemen selected in the NFL Draft in the last decade and 18 during the Kirk Ferentz era. Iowa has had at least one player drafted in every NFL Draft since 1978, including ten first-round selections.
UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings filled more voids with the NFL draft than the rest of their NFC North foes. Several key players departed this offseason due to a salary-cap crunch. Those exits were at least partially offset by rookies getting the opportunity for immediate impacts. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney were the first-rounders, carrying the most potential. The Green Bay Packers used their first-round pick for the future with quarterback Jordan Love. The Chicago Bears didn’t have a first-rounder. The Detroit Lions added cornerback Jeff Okudah at third overall, but they only won three games last year.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on contracts with 12 college free agents. That’s after the record haul of 15 draft picks they made over the weekend. Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis was one of the priorities, as one of the top-rated undrafted prospects. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Davis skipped his final season with Texas A&M to turn pro. He had 616 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Aggies in 2019.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa star A.J. Green has made himself eligible for the NBA Draft. Green made the declaration over the weekend while maintaining his eligibility. Green was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year this past season, averaging almost 20 points per contest as well as three assists per game for the MVC regular-season champions. The Cedar Falls native was the MVC Freshman of the Year averaging 15 points per game. Green says he will not be hiring an agent during the process, which means he can still choose to return to UNI for next season.