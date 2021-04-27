Tuesday April 27th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 4:30, first pitch 5:10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener. Luplow’s second career walk-off homer was a leadoff shot that cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games. Emmanuel Clase worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory. Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé. The teams have combined to win the last five AL Central titles, with Minnesota the two-time defending champion.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team completed their weekend series sweep of Marshalltown on Monday at Roosevelt Field. NIACC cruised to a 7-1 win in the opener with Hunter Day picking up the win with a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings of work. In the nightcap, the Trojans took a 5-1 lead into the eighth inning, but Marshalltown scored twice in the eighth and four times off of a grand slam in the top of the ninth for a 7-5 lead. Logan Milene socked a two-run single to tie the game at 7-7, with Nic Nelson scoring on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Thomas Gross. NIACC improves to 20-19 overall and 15-17 in the conference. The Trojans travel to Ellsworth for a conference doubleheader on Wednesday.
MASON CITY — The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday released football schedules for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, with one old north-central Iowa rivalry being renewed and some new opponents for other teams:
=== For Mason City High, they will renew their US Highway 18 rivalry with Charles City. The two teams played every year except three between 1928 and 1992, with the series being placed on pause due to the start of district play for Class 3A and lower schools. The Mohawks and Comets will face each other in a non-district game in Mason City on September 10th. Mason City starts out the season with road trips to Fort Dodge and Spencer, then host Charles City and Webster City before entering Class 4A District 2 play. The Mohawks will be at Decorah, host Waterloo East, travel to Waverly-Shell Rock and Marion, before ending the regular season hosting Western Dubuque of Epworth.
=== Clear Lake has mostly familiar opponents for their schedule. The Lions host Iowa Falls-Alden and Algona in the first two weeks of non-district play, but their week three game at Dike-New Hartford will be the first meeting between the two schools on the football field. The Lions then start district play in week four with a trip to Osage, home games against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City, followed by road trips to New Hampton and Crestwood to end the regular season.
=== Newman’s schedule involves all Top of Iowa Conference schools. The Knights open with a non-district game against Central Springs, followed by a district game with West Hancock. Newman has a non-district game at Belmond-Klemme in week three before finishing out the district schedule with games at St. Ansgar, at home against North Butler, at Lake Mills, home for West Fork, and finishing at North Union.

CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley says he appreciates the confidence UNI has in him. The veteran football coach has signed a five year extension that runs through the 2026 season. He is the winningest coach in Northern Iowa and Missouri Valley Football Conference history.
Farley has led UNI to seven conference titles and 12 trips to the FCS playoffs. He says facility upgrades should help the program maintain its level of success.
Among the upgrades are a new meeting room.
UNI finished the spring 2021 season with a record of 3-4.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon says he will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes in 2020-21. Bohannon is Iowa’s career record holder in assists, 3-pointers made, free throw percentage and games played. He says he’s beyond excited to return to Iowa and that last season didn’t feel right because fans could not attend games. The previous Iowa men’s basketball player to be on the roster six years was Jess Settles. He was beset by injuries and played from 1994 to 1999.
DES MOINES — Allison Pohlman says she is ready to carry on the tradition of the Drake women’s basketball program. Pohlman replaces Jennie Baranczyk, who resigned after nine years to become the new coach at Oklahoma. Drake has won three Missouri Valley regular season titles and played in the NCAA Tournament three times in the past five years.
Pohlman has spent 14 years as a Bulldog assistant and says Drake officials made her compete for the job.
Pohlman says it made her realize how much she wanted to become the head coach.
Pohlman was first introduced to the Drake program as a standout player at UNI and later as a Panther assistant.