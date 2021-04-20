Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Weather Alert
Audio Archives
Tuesday April 20th “The Midday Report”
Apr 20, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday April 20th
KGLO News
·
Tuesday April 20 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Minnesota woman involved in three-county chase through north-central Iowa headed to prison
Arraignment date set for Mason City murder suspect
Iowa DOT moving toward bringing back rest stop fundraisers
Governor expected to sign new bill on ag trespassing
Clear Lake council to consider Starboard Square development agreement tonight
Your Hometown News Station
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON