Tuesday April 14th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classic — Twins vs. White Sox from August 17, 2010 — Jim Thome hits a walkoff homer against his former team — 7:00 PM
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash near his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the 36-year-old Jackson was killed Sunday night when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. The crash remains under investigation. Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. He was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Russell Wilson’s backup. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has died due to complications from COVID-19. Jacqueline Cruz-Towns had been fighting the virus for more than a month. The Towns family issued a statement describing her as “an incredible source of strength” and “a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met.” The native of the Dominican Republic was a fixture at Timberwolves games from the start of her son’s NBA career in 2015. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered.
KIRKSVILLE, MISSOURI — Mason City native and former University of Iowa standout Jeff Horner won a conference championship and defeated cancer this past season as the coach at Truman State. Horner underwent several months of chemotherapy as the Bulldogs improved from 14-15 his first season at the helm to 23-8 this past season.
After struggling out of the gate to a 6-5 record Truman State turned it on to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship.
Horner announced in late August he was battling testicular cancer and he was proud of the way his players handled it.
With his treatment behind him Horner says he gets regular scans to make sure he is cancer free.
Prior to becoming Truman State’s head coach, Horner was an assistant coach at the University of North Dakota.
MINNEAPOLIS — Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says it has been quite the first 105-days on the job. He took over the full-time job, replacing the retired commissioner Jim Delaney in January and has been dealing the past five weeks with the COVID-19 pandemic and a major impact on sports. Warren says his leadership goals right now are to gather as much information as possible on the health situation and to use that knowledge to keep Big Ten student-athletes safe.
Warren says he stays in touch daily with representatives from every school in the conference and they are relying on some of the best medical experts in the world, many of whom are at Big Ten institutions.
Warren says they keep seeking information and data to keep on top of the situation as a conference
Warren says this has been quite a way to begin his tenure as the Big Ten commissioner.
Warren is working from home and says one of the benefits of this time is he can spend more quality time with his family and making sure they know how much he appreciates and loves them.