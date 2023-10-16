KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Trump’s Iowa campaign ramps up its organizing after his infamously chaotic 2016 second-place effort

October 16, 2023 10:30AM CDT
Share
Trump’s Iowa campaign ramps up its organizing after his infamously chaotic 2016 second-place effort
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — By the time Donald Trump returns to Iowa, the Republican ex-president will have drawn more than 10,000 people to his events in the state in less than a month. But veterans of Iowa politics know crowds don’t always translate to caucuses. Unlike Trump’s seat-of-the-pants second-place campaign in 2016, he has a more sophisticated organization. 

Trump will pair a traditional speech Monday with a caucus organizing event at which he talks about how to participate Jan. 15. Trump’s campaign has collected pledge cards at its events and has a system in place to follow up. 

Trump’s advisers want to lock in support for a blowout victory that discourages talk of a second-place finisher challenging him.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder
2

Candidates answer questions at Mason City School Board candidate forum (AUDIO)
3

Woodharbor Molding & Millwork Incorporated acquired by Alabama-based group
4

Showing no remorse, Gilmore sentenced to 50 years for brutal murder of Mason City woman
5

Mason City man arrested on attempted murder charge in southwest Iowa now charged with kidnapping