Trump wins Iowa’s leadoff voting contest

Donald Trump has won Iowa’s leadoff presidential caucuses. The former president’s victory on Monday night gives him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as the contest moves to New Hampshire. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are Trump’s most prominent primary rivals. They are aiming for a second-place finish in Iowa that would give them at least some momentum heading into future races. Initial results from eight Iowa counties showed Trump with far more than half of the total votes counted as of 8:31 pm. Eastern time, with the rest of the field trailing far behind.