Trump to campaign in eastern Iowa today, Reynolds reacts to Trump’s abortion statements

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has made her first public statement about former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about abortion policy.

During an interview a few days ago with NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump said the six week abortion ban his rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed in April was a terrible mistake. Trump commented on his Truth Social platform yesterday afternoon, saying the three U-S Supreme Court Justices he appointed did something nobody thought was possible by ending Roe v Wade and sending the abortion issue back to the states. Trump says Republicans need to learn how to talk about abortion or risk losing elections in 2024.

Governor Reynolds posted a comment on social media a little over an hour later. Reynolds says it’s never a terrible thing to protect innocent life and she’s proud of the fetal heartbeat bill she signed into law in 2018 and, again, this summer.

On Monday, DeSantis told Radio Iowa Trump’s remarks don’t reflect the values of Iowans and last night he praised Reynolds on social media for promoting a culture of life.