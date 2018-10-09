Trump tells EPA to pave the way for year round E15 sales, Iowa ethanol advocates pleased

DES MOINES — A White House official says President Trump has ordered the EPA to set the wheels in motion for the year-round sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol.

Currently, gasoline with 10 percent ethanol may be sold at any time of the year in the United States. The oil industry has fought to preserve rules that have prevented higher percentages of ethanol from being added to gasoline during the summer.

The announcement last night about year-round E15 sales sets Trump firmly on the side of corn growers. The president is expected to tout his administration’s move to promote ethanol during a rally in Council Bluffs this evening.

Governor Kim Reynolds plans to attend the rally. She issued a written statement last night, saying the president’s action on ethanol is “a big win for Iowa.”

Iowa is the epicenter of the ethanol industry. There are 43 ethanol plants in Iowa, accounting for more than a quarter of all the ethanol produced in the U.S.

Advocates of corn-based ethanol expect President Donald Trump to make a major announcement about the fuel additive today.

“This is something we’ve literally been working on for seven years. If all goes as we think it will, this is going to be a very good day,” Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said.

Shaw and others expect Trump to announce the EPA is preparing a waiver that will allow the year-round sale of E15. That’s gasoline with a 15 percent ethanol blend.

“We do think that rule-making can be done in time for June which is when the restriction would come back into play,” Shaw said, “so by taking action (Tuesday), President Trump is setting us up to have E15 available across the United States next summer.”

Shaw predicts the oil industry will go to court to try to block the waiver for E15, so legal wrangling may commence soon. In the meantime, Shaw said today’s announcement should provide a psychological boost to the ag economy.

“And it’s a market boost,” Shaw said, “a little bit at first, but definitely growing over time, so we’ve very excited here.”

A number of media outlets are reporting Trump will make the E15 announcement in Washington before he departs for his rally tonight in Council Bluffs.