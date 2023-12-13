Trump makes third Iowa trip this month in final weeks before GOP voting starts in caucuses

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is making his third trip to Iowa this month as he increasingly turns his attention to the state where Republicans will cast the first presidential nomination votes in a little more than a month.

The former president, who has remained far ahead of his rivals in national polls and those of likely Iowa caucus goers, campaigned regularly in the state throughout the autumn, far more than in any other early-voting state for the 2024 Republican nomination. Wednesday marks his 11th visit since September,

Trump’s “Commit to Caucus” event tonight in Coralville near Iowa City is part rally, part “caucus 101.” Besides Trump’s address, it’s expected to feature videos instructing Iowa Republicans how and where to participate in the in-person meetings.

The event is evidence of a more disciplined campaign focused on the mechanics of caucuses as Trump seeks the nomination a third time. When he first ran in 2016, the businessman and reality television star was unfamiliar with a caucus, and the need for intense organization to turn out supporters at hundreds of local meetings around the state.