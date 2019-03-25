Trump issues order to extend federal aid to help Iowans recover from flooding

DES MOINES — President Trump issued an order this weekend that extends federal aid to help Iowans recover from severe storms and flooding.

Federal assistance is available to individuals in five western Iowa counties. Residents of Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, and Woodbury can apply for federal grants to cover temporary housing and home repairs. Low-interest federal loans are now available in those five counties to cover uninsured losses on personal and business property.

Federal aid is also available to the State of Iowa as well as tribal and local governments in 56 counties to cover emergency work.

“Public infrastructure damage has totaled approximately $77 million. Those are initial estimates,” Joyce Flinn, director of Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said during a weekend appearance on Iowa Public Television.

On Friday, Governor Reynolds submitted a total damage estimate of nearly $1.6 billion for losses associated with the flooding. That included an initial estimate of farm-related flood losses.

“We had gotten an estimate from Fremont County of $107 million so we basically doubled that, figuring that Mills County had similar impacts,” Flinn said. “…We also looked at the miles of levees — both Corps levees and individual levees — and attached an estimated figure to repair all of those.”

That estimate indicates it would cost $525 billion fix the levees damaged in southwest Iowa. The president’s disaster declaration does not immediately trigger federal funding for levee repairs.

See below for information from the governor’s office, the White House and USDA about a telephone hotline and websites to help individual flood victims learn what grants and loans are currently available.