Trump declares disaster in Iowa from storms in June, July; includes six area counties
By KGLO News
Aug 21, 2018 @ 6:14 AM
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster exists in Iowa following severe storms that hit the state in June and July.

Trump issued the declaration Monday, making federal funding available to state, tribal and local governments as well as certain nonprofit groups.

The declaration applies to damage from storms from June 6 to July 2 that hit the following counties: Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.

Storms during that period included tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.
Besides aiding in recovery, federal money also is available to hazard mitigation efforts on a cost-sharing basis.

