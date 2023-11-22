Trump blasts Iowa’s governor again for backing DeSantis

DES MOINES — Former President Donald Trump has released a video slamming Governor Kim Reynolds for endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The video was released on social media by the Trump campaign. It starts with a reference to a Morning Consult analysis about the popularity of the nation’s governors. It indicated Reynolds had a 47% disapproval rating. “Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular governor to the most unpopular governor in the entire United States of America, not an easy feat,” Trump said.

Reynolds endorsed DeSantis earlier this month, saying she believes DeSantis can beat Biden, while Trump cannot. Trump said the endorsement has given DeSantis “zero bounce” in the polls. “I wonder what position Kim was promised to back someone who was so far down in the polls,” Trump said in the video.

Reynolds won reelection a year ago by a more than 18 point margin and a recent Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” found Reynolds is viewed favorably by eight out of 10 Iowa Republicans.

Trump began criticizing Reynolds earlier this year for not endorsing his bid to return to the White House, calling her disloyal.