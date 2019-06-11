Trials set for Britt pair in child mistreatment case

BRITT — The trial dates have been set after a Britt man has pleaded not guilty to mistreatment of a child and a Britt woman has pleaded not guilty to a neglect charge.

Britt police accused 37-year-old Kasper Macpherson of physically assaulting a boy under the age of 14 in early May. A criminal complaint says Macpherson while in front of at least 20 people who were at his home at the time poked the boy in the chest, with the child repeatedly asking Macpherson to stop and not hurt him. The boy was later taken to the emergency room with a broken right arm.

The complaint says 44-year-old Jennifer Hampton-Hacker would not answer any questions about the boy’s condition and had the boy respond with what appeared to be coached answers.

Macpherson last month pleaded not guilty to neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury. His trial is currently scheduled to start on July 10th, but online court records show that he filed a waiver of his right to a speedy trial last week.

Hampton-Hacker was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent person. Her arraignment was scheduled for June 25th, but online court records show that she recently filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge, with her trial scheduled to start on August 21st.