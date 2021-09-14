Trial starts today for man accused of murdering his infant child in Charles City two years ago
CHARLES CITY — The trial of a New Hampton man charged with murder in the death of an infant in Charles City two years ago is scheduled to get underway today in Floyd County District Court.
25-year-old Shane Morris was arrested on March 9th of last year and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in connection with the death of his three-and-a-half month old child.
Prosecutors say Morris was taking care of the child at a Charles City home on the morning of August 3rd, 2019, where he committed an act which caused the child to be transported to the Floyd County Medical Center. The child was later airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester. Medical staff say they observed a large bulge on the side of the child’s head with tests showing a skull fracture that was likely a result of non-accidental trauma.
Morris contended that while he was walking with the child in his arms that he tripped, the child’s head struck the edge of their kitchen counter, and that he fell on the floor with the child under him.
Prosecutors expect the trial to last ten days. If convicted of first-degree murder, Morris would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.