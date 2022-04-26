Trial scheduled to get underway of Clarksville man accused of vehicular homicide in death of Charles City bicyclist
CHARLES CITY — The trial of a Butler County man accused of vehicular homicide connected with the death of a Charles City bicyclist last year is getting underway today in Floyd County District Court.
44-year-old Colby Elliot of Clarksville was charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving after allegedly striking 24-year-old Ellen Bengston with his pickup truck, killing the Charles City woman on August 2nd of last year.
The accident happened on Floyd County Road T-64 with Bengston riding her bike on the right side of the road when she was struck by Elliot, who is accused of distracted driving while opening up an app on his cell phone to read a message.
Vehicular homicide by reckless driving is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.