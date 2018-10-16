Trial reset for Iowa dad in son’s basement torture case

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been rescheduled for a central Iowa man accused of locking his 8-year-old son in a basement.

A judge granted the delay for 30-year-old Alex Shadlow. He and 39-year-old Traci Tyler have pleaded not guilty to kidnapping charges.

Authorities say the boy was locked up for at least 9 hours a day last summer in a space under the basement stairs at the couple’s Ackley home. Authorities say the couple withheld food from him and made him endure dog bites. He slept on concrete and had no access to a bathroom.

Shadlow’s new trial starting date in Dickinson County is Jan. 7. The trial was moved there because of trial publicity in Hardin County.

Tyler’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 5 in Cerro Gordo County. Shadlow had requested separate trials , citing the likelihood that his defense would conflict with that of Tyler.