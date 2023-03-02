Trial once again delayed for Osage man accused of missing Cerro Gordo County woman’s murder

OSAGE — The trial of an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 will not take place next month.

23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged on August 22nd with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of that year and later murdering her.

A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April. Investigators say a search warrant executed at Gilmore’s residence prior to his arrest discovered a drawing with satanic graphics, blood splatter, and a series of numbers that allegedly linked him to Bradbury’s murder.

Gilmore had waived his right to a speedy trial, with a trial date scheduled for April 17th. Court records show Gilmore’s attorney last week filed a motion for a continuance, saying that discovery was ongoing, depositions were not completed, as well as additional reports from law enforcement and lab reports were outstanding. Prosecutors did not resist the motion.

No new trial date has been scheduled at this time. Gilmore on Tuesday also filed a motion to redemand a speedy trial, with that time period starting on the date of filing.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Gilmore would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.