Trial of Mason City man accused of stabbing five people will stay in Cerro Gordo County
By KGLO News
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 11:41 AM

MASON CITY — A judge has denied a change of venue request for the trial of a Mason City man accused of stabbing five people at a bar.

Police were called to “The Place 2B” at 116 North Federal at about 10:15 PM on the night of July 4th. Injuries sustained by the victims were non-life-threatening.

39-year-old Raul Arias was charged with five counts of willful injury causing serious injury, with each charge being a Class C felony that carries a ten-year prison term if convicted.

Arias’ attorney David Skillton in late August had filed for a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity. District Judge Colleen Weiland in her ruling stated media coverage and community discussion typical of many felony cases has not prevented the seating of a fair and impartial jury in Cerro Gordo County.

The trial for Arias is scheduled to start on January 8th.

