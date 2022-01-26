Trial of Chicago man accused of Mason City murder being moved to Mitchell County
MASON CITY — The trial of a Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City back in October is being moved to Mitchell County.
25-year-old Jelani Faulk is accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.
Faulk’s defense attorneys recently filed a motion for a change of venue due to extensive media attention of the case, including a story about the officer-involved shooting of Faulk after the alleged crime, and that the officer-involved shooting had been ruled as justified after a review of the case by the Winnebago County Attorney’s office on behalf of Cerro Gordo County.
Faulk’s attorneys in late October successfully asked the court for an emergency protective order ordering that the press release regarding the Winnebago County Attorney’s decision be retracted and removed from any websites or social media, saying that the information was potentially harmful to Faulk’s right to a fair and impartial trial.
Prosecutors did not resist the defense’s motion for a change of venue. District Judge DeDra Schroeder approved the change of venue last week. A trial date has not been set.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Faulk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $1,005,000 bond.