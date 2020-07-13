Trial delayed for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts
MONTEZUMA, Iowa. (AP) — The trial of a man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been delayed.
Cristhian Rivera was supposed to be tried in September, but the first-degree murder case was reset Friday to January because of the pandemic and changing orders from the Iowa Supreme Court on when jury trials can resume.
Investigators say the 25-year-old Rivera stalked Tibbetts while she was out for a run in the central Iowa town of Brooklyn and stabbed her to death.
The 20-year-old Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018. After a massive police and volunteer effort to find her, authorities say, Rivera led them to her body.