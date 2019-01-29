Trial delayed again for Mason City man accused of bar stabbings

MASON CITY — The trial of a Mason City man accused of stabbing five people at a bar back in July has been postponed again.

Police were called to “The Place 2B” at 116 North Federal at about 10:15 PM on the night of July 4th. Injuries sustained by the victims were non-life-threatening.

39-year-old Raul Arias was charged with five counts of willful injury causing serious injury, with each charge being a Class C felony that carries a ten-year prison term if convicted.

Arias was supposed to have his trial start on February 12th, but online court records show District Judge Rustin Davenport earlier today approved a continuance in the case, rescheduling the trial for March 26th.