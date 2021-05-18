Trial date set for Mason City murder suspect
MASON CITY — A trial date has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of murder.
38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez is accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson. A criminal complaint states that Gonzalez fired a handgun with pre-meditation at Creviston, striking him fatally in the torso. Gonzalez was arrested the following Monday after a standoff with authorities in Algona.
Gonzalez originally was scheduled to stand trial on the charge on July 13th, but his lawyer Parker Thirnbeck stated that he would not be available for the trial and asked for a continuance in the case. A further filing by Thirnbeck filed on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court stated that the case would not be ready for trial by the July 13th date.
District Judge DeDra Schroeder approved Thirnbeck’s request and has scheduled the trial to start on August 10th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Gonzalez would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.