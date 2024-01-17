KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Current US Economic Growth ‘Vindicates’ President Biden’s COVID-19 Pandemic Stimulus Spending

January 17, 2024 11:56AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making an election-year pitch that the current state of the economy “vindicates” Democrats’ decision to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic response package back in 2021.

In remarks at a Wednesday conference of U.S. mayors in Washington, Yellen defended the size of the American Rescue Plan.

Yellen said President Joe Biden’s administration “needed to take decisive action” to get the economy back on track. T

he stimulus package is regularly cited by Republicans as the cause for two years of accelerating price spikes that hurt millions of American households.

For the latest

Trending

1

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
2

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
3

Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars
4

Koob announces candidacy for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff
5

Forest City couple pleads not guilty to providing oxycodone to woman who later died in accident