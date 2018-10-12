Treasurer says taxes paid on Southbridge Mall, lawsuit dropped

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer says her office has received payment of the back property taxes on Southbridge Mall in Mason City.

Treasurer Patricia Wright had sued Southbridge Mall Realty Holding LLC last month for taxes due in 2017 and the spring of 2018 for the mall buildings and improvements to the property. Wright says a payment in full of $177,324 was received and processed by her office on October 3rd. She says the office’s attorneys have filed for a dismissal of the civil action.

Wright says the current real estate taxes for Fiscal Year 2017-18 payable in Fiscal Year 2018-19 are unpaid, and that if they remain unpaid, the parcels will be listed on the annual tax sale in June 2019.