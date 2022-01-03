Travel continues to get back to normal
DES MOINES — Travel in and out of the state has continued to recover from the pandemic shutdowns.
Iowa Department of Transportation spokesman Stuart Anderson recently told the State Transportation Commission that air travel is still getting back to normal. “We are seeing passenger counts at our eight commercial service airports continuing at about that 85 percent level compared to 2019 levels,” Anderson says.
Anderson says it is uncertain what impact the latest COVID variants might have on those airline traffic levels. He says travel on the state roadways has bounced back and held. “We’ve been very steady right around that pre-pandemic level comparing our average traffic daily figures compared to 2019 levels to try to get to the pre-pandemic levels. Overall, we are really right at those pre-pandemic levels,” he says.
Anderson says the volume on the county system is a little above the pre-pandemic levels — while the traffic in cities is a little below those levels.