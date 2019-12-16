      Weather Alert

UPDATE — State Highway 9 reopens after train derailment

Dec 16, 2019 @ 5:06am

UPDATED STORY AT 6:45 AM

MANLY — State Highway 9 in Manly has re-opened after it was blocked due to a train derailment.

The Manly Police Department responded to the Union Pacific crossing at State Highway 9 last night after the report of some grain cars being derailed.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the roadway re-opened at about 6:15 this morning. No injuries were reported due to the derailment 

 

ORIGINAL STORY

MANLY — State Highway 9 in Manly is blocked due to a train derailment.

The Manly Police Department responded to the Union Pacific crossing at State Highway 9 last night after the report of some grain cars being derailed.

Traffic is being rerouted via Todd Street, Harris Street and Grant Street until the cars are removed and the grain is cleaned up.

No injuries were reported.

