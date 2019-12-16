UPDATE — State Highway 9 reopens after train derailment
UPDATED STORY AT 6:45 AM
MANLY — State Highway 9 in Manly has re-opened after it was blocked due to a train derailment.
The Manly Police Department responded to the Union Pacific crossing at State Highway 9 last night after the report of some grain cars being derailed.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says the roadway re-opened at about 6:15 this morning. No injuries were reported due to the derailment
========
ORIGINAL STORY
MANLY — State Highway 9 in Manly is blocked due to a train derailment.
Traffic is being rerouted via Todd Street, Harris Street and Grant Street until the cars are removed and the grain is cleaned up.
No injuries were reported.