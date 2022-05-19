Traffic study shows speed on US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should be raised to 50 MPH, council keeps it at 45 MPH
CLEAR LAKE — A study by the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the speed limit along US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should stay the same if not be increased.
Back in November, councilman Gary Hugi asked for the city to contact the DOT and do a study of the stretch of US 18 between Interstate 35 and the area of Fareway, calling for the speed limit to be reduced from 45 to 35 miles per hour.
City Administrator Scott Flory at this week’s meeting of the city council unveiled the results of the DOT’s report. “Essentially what they’ve come back with is a recommendation. The posted speed limit is 45, and they are recommending that be increased to 50. You can see the number of cars and what the speeds were that they were traveling there. Generally, I learned this a long time ago, the DOT sets speed limits based on the 85th percentile. It’s their traffic engineering lingo, and so the 85th percentile as you’ll see in some of the documents is 51 miles per hour, the average speed was 47.”
Flory says the DOT study shows that stretch of highway has a below-average crash rate when compared to other highways in cities of similar size. “I think we were at 197.5. The state average was like 263, so quite a bit lower than what the state average was for crashes, 100 million vehicle miles traveled is how they refer to that.”
Councilman Bennett Smith recommended the speed limit stay at 45 instead of being reduced to 50. “Their recommendation is important, but I think given how people might occasionally exceed the speed limit, it might be prudent to simply leave it where it’s at.”
A polling of the council showed they all agreed to not take any further action and leave the speed limit at 45 miles per hour.