Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City last night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.

Kuykendall was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. Afterwards he was arrested and jailed for driving while suspended, failure to maintain control, fraudulent use of registration, no registration, failure to prove security against liability, failure to maintain safety belts and failure to display a registration plate.

Kuykendall is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on just over $2900 cash-only bond.